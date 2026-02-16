When will Savannah Guthrie be back on ‘Today’ show? What we know amid search for her mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie remains off the air from Today as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues in Arizona. While viewers are wondering when the longtime co-anchor will return, sources say her absence will continue as she stays with family during the ongoing investigation. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of US.l journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, poses with Savannah in an undated photograph. (via REUTERS)

Savannah Guthrie off-air for the “foreseeable future” According to a report by Page Six, Guthrie, 54, remains in Tucson as the search for her 84-year-old mother enters its third week.

A network insider told the outlet: “The entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time.”

Another source said the team is focused on supporting her rather than discussing professional matters, adding that everyone is taking things “day by day” while giving her the time and space she needs.

Rumors about her future on ‘Today’ Guthrie has co-anchored the NBC morning program since July 2012. The Page Six report noted that her contract, reportedly valued at about $7 million annually, is approaching renewal.

However, insiders described speculation about her career as “hurtful” given the circumstances.

Who is filling in on the show? Former co-anchor Hoda Kotb is expected to step back into the anchor seat this week, according to the report. Both Kotb and current co-anchor Craig Melvin reportedly remained in the US rather than traveling to Milan to assist with Winter Olympics coverage.

NBC has not publicly announced a timeline for Guthrie’s return.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie? Nancy was last seen on Jan 31 after being dropped at her Tucson home following dinner with family. Police were alerted when she failed to attend church the next morning.

Investigators later discovered blood at the residence, and the FBI released security images showing an armed, masked individual on her porch the night she disappeared. The person appeared to be wearing gloves while tampering with a door camera.

Authorities have detained several individuals during the investigation but released them after determining they were not involved.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos acknowledged that the search could take “years.”

Savannah and her siblings have publicly pleaded for their mother’s safe return, sharing images released by investigators and urging anyone with information to come forward.