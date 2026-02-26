Nancy Guthrie: Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's car ‘still part of probe’; PCSD provides fresh update
Pima County Sheriff's Department cleared Annie Guthrie and husband Tommaso Cioni in Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping, though their car still remains under review.
Nancy Guthrie's elder daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, have been cleared by investigators of any potential role in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. But on Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department revealed that their car is still part of the investigation.
Wednesday marked the 25th day since Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Catalina home on February 1. Amid media reports falsely linking NBC TODAY host Savannah Guthrie's sister, Annie and her husband as potential suspects, the PCSD had earlier issued a statement clearing their names and calling the links "cruel."
However, on Wednesday, CBS 5 crime journalist Briana Whitney reported that the Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed to her that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's car is still part of the investigation.
“All we can say at this time, the vehicle is still part of the investigation,” a PCSD official reportedly told Whitney.
The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have not been able to make any major headway in the case. On Sunday, the FBI sent a DNA sample recovered from a glove near Nancy Guthrie's home for a genetic genealogy test.
The broader search through potential relatives was initiated after the DNA did not return a match on the FBI's criminal database. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had said then that the results of the test could take "months, even years" to arrive.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent eyes Savannah, Annie, Tommaso Cioni amid movement at home; ‘did family visit?’
Parking Restriction Imposed Around Catalina Home
The Pima County Department of Transportation on Wednesday imposed parking restrictions around Nancy Guthrie's Catalina amid a surge of media presence, causing trouble to neighbors. The no-parking zone was created "to protect public safety and relieve area residents from chaotic conditions caused by a large media and social media streamer presence in the area," the PCSD said.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, there was FBI activity at Nancy Guthrie's home after nearly two weeks. Fox 10 reported that multiple FBI vehicles arrived at the residence on Wednesday afternoon and stayed for several hours.
The report noted that the investigators were inside the home briefly and then spent time in the backyard and around the pool. Some agents were seen wearing blue gloves, indicating that the operation may have been related to evidence collection.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More