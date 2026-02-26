Nancy Guthrie: Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's car ‘still part of probe’; PCSD provides fresh update

Nancy Guthrie's elder daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, have been cleared by investigators of any potential role in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. But on Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department revealed that their car is still part of the investigation. Pima County Sheriff's vehicle sits in the driveway of the home of Nancy Guthrie. (Getty Images via AFP)

Wednesday marked the 25th day since Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Catalina home on February 1. Amid media reports falsely linking NBC TODAY host Savannah Guthrie's sister, Annie and her husband as potential suspects, the PCSD had earlier issued a statement clearing their names and calling the links "cruel."

However, on Wednesday, CBS 5 crime journalist Briana Whitney reported that the Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed to her that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's car is still part of the investigation.

“All we can say at this time, the vehicle is still part of the investigation,” a PCSD official reportedly told Whitney.