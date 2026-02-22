Nancy Guthrie: Pima County search plan signals break in kidnapping case? Ex-FBI agent says 'might be new information'
Nancy Guthrie has not yet been found after her family reported the 84-year-old missing on February 1, and a search party will reportedly look tomorrow as well.
Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported the 84-year-old missing on February 1. Now, reports of search party activity tomorrow has given hope to a former FBI agent.
Jennifer Coffindaffer, who used to be a special agent, wrote on X “Nancy Guthrie - Reported search party tomorrow at 8 AM? Hmmm.”
The law enforcement expert shared that she believed this might signal news of some more information in the Guthrie case. Authorities believe that she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before she was reported missing.
While the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department look for Guthrie, they have not yet named a suspect. Sheriff Chris Nanos, however, has proceeded to clear the name of family members including TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, siblings Annie and Camron, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
What ex-FBI agent said about Nancy Guthrie search party
Coffindaffer wrote on X that the news of the reported search party sounded like there might be new information which had prompted the decision.
“Sounds like possible new information to make the decision to conduct a new search. I hope that is the case,” she said. The law enforcement expert also opined that if there was no new information, the report of the search party might indicate that they'd previously missed something.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent shares key Luke Daley detail amid buzz about two suspects; 'eyes seem different'
“If not, it means they are concerned they might have missed something. Did they ever conduct a proper grid search? Can you imagine if she was close by the whole time and they just missed her?,” she added, attaching photos of the search parties looking for Guthrie.
Many people commented on the former FBI agent's post noting that it was private citizens and YouTubers who were doing the new search, and it wasn't a law enforcement initiative.
Authorities have shared the suspect details in the Guthrie kidnapping case. This is based off of what was seen in the doorbell video footage. The person has been described as a man of about 5ft 10ins tall and of average build. He had a handgun holstered in his waistband.
Investigators have noted that time is of the essence in the Guthrie case given her advanced age. The octogenarian is not expected to keep good health without her daily medicines. These were found at her home from where authorities believe she was taken. Reports have indicated that Guthrie had cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and used a pacemaker as well.
