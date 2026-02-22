Nancy Guthrie: Pima County search plan signals break in kidnapping case? Ex-FBI agent says 'might be new information'

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after her family reported the 84-year-old missing on February 1. Now, reports of search party activity tomorrow has given hope to a former FBI agent. A person holds up a poster amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. (Getty Images via AFP)

Jennifer Coffindaffer, who used to be a special agent, wrote on X “Nancy Guthrie - Reported search party tomorrow at 8 AM? Hmmm.”

The law enforcement expert shared that she believed this might signal news of some more information in the Guthrie case. Authorities believe that she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before she was reported missing.

While the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department look for Guthrie, they have not yet named a suspect. Sheriff Chris Nanos, however, has proceeded to clear the name of family members including TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, siblings Annie and Camron, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

What ex-FBI agent said about Nancy Guthrie search party Coffindaffer wrote on X that the news of the reported search party sounded like there might be new information which had prompted the decision.

“Sounds like possible new information to make the decision to conduct a new search. I hope that is the case,” she said. The law enforcement expert also opined that if there was no new information, the report of the search party might indicate that they'd previously missed something.

“If not, it means they are concerned they might have missed something. Did they ever conduct a proper grid search? Can you imagine if she was close by the whole time and they just missed her?,” she added, attaching photos of the search parties looking for Guthrie.