Nancy Guthrie update: Tucson couple discovers bombshell DNA clue; Savannah Guthrie takes big decision

A Tucson couple might have brought in a new lead for authorities to investigate as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its third week. They allegedly found a pair of blood-stained gloves and a rock with a dried blood droplet in the desert near the 84-year-old's residence. Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the Guthrie family has commented on the new discovery. In an aerial view, the home of Nancy Guthrie is seen on February 20, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

New clue in Nancy Guthrie case? The couple, who is anonymous, stumbled upon the gloves about 10 feet from Campbell Avenue in the Catalina Foothills of Tucson on February 11, KVOA reported on Friday. They said that the glove appeared to be ripped and had blood on it.

“Sure enough, it was a black glove in the desert. It appeared to have looked like it was ripped. It also appeared to look like it had blood on it. There was two different colors. The blood was more towards the wrist side of the glove and on the pointer finger, it looked like it was ripped,” they told the outlet.

The pair then reported the discovery to authorities.

This comes days after authorities released doorbell footage from Guthrie's residence. A masked and armed man could be seen disconnecting the camera. He has not been identified yet. No arrests have been made in the case.

DNA evidence found at Guthrie’s residence is still undergoing lab analysis, the sheriff’s department said, noting it is the same biological evidence previously recovered from the property rather than newly discovered material.

A DNA profile obtained from a glove found about two miles from the home produced no matches when entered into the FBI’s national database earlier this week.

'Didn't look like regular glove' “It didn’t just look like a regular glove. It looked like this was a glove used for something that could’ve possibly been what they were looking for,” the wife told KVOA. The couple did not touch the glove, but clicked photos.

“And also from the glove it looked like a blood drop on a rock underneath the glove was like dried blood or something. We didn’t move it or touch it. We immediately were like, we have to do something. So I was like I will call the sheriff department,” the husband said.

