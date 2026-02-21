Edit Profile
    Nancy Guthrie: Glove in focus as neighbor provides big update amid DNA tests; 'appeared to have blood'

    The search for Nancy Guthrie progresses with new leads. A local couple reported finding a blood-stained glove outside the main search area.

    Updated on: Feb 21, 2026 6:52 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, continues with fresh developments.

    The search for Nancy Guthrie progresses with new leads. A local couple reported finding a blood-stained glove outside the main search area. (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )
    Monica Garcia, an anchor on News 4 Tucson, shared on X that a local couple said they discovered a glove that appeared to have blood on it outside the main search area. Many online wondered if this was the ‘second’ glove being spoken of.

    (This story will be updated)

    • Shirin Gupta
      Shirin Gupta

      Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.Read More

