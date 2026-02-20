Nancy Guthrie case: Investigator suggests possible cartel link, flags suspect's suspicious CCTV behavior

As Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, a host of ‘Today’ show remains missing, an experienced private investigator is sharing his perspective on the case. Private Investigator shares new theory in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

Bill Garcia who has worked in the field for more than 35 years is well known in Southern California for solving some of the region’s most difficult missing persons investigations.

In 2002, he discovered where a young girl’s body had been left after authorities searched for weeks without success. In another major case, he located a Loomis armored truck driver who vanished with $3 million in cash. Garcia found him staying at a luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas and spending the money.

Focus on a high profile disappearance “It has become a really high-profile case,” Garcia told the Border Report.

He said he has handled cases in the same area and believes he knows who may be responsible.

“That particular area of Arizona is a high drug and money transporting area,” he said. “It has deepened my believe that this is in some way related to a money-making venture by people involved with a cartel.”

Surveillance video raises questions Authorities released surveillance images showing a person at Guthrie’s front door the night she disappeared. Garcia said the person’s behavior stood out.

“The person doesn’t appear to be very sophisticated, he does things a professional would not do. For instance, the way he approaches the camera … why would he pick up some shrubbery as it didn’t effectively cover up the camera?”

He also pointed to the suspect’s clothing, backpack and holster.

"Just the appearance and mannerisms makes me believe it is a low-level associate," he told the outlet. "If Nancy did come to the front door and contacted this person, I suspect there may be some type of struggle most likely after the camera was removed.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case takes massive turn; investigators find new clue in chilling suspect video

Theory about what happened Police said blood was found on the porch but none leading away from the home. According to the reports of the Border Report, Garcia believes she may have been forced back inside, where another person was waiting.

“She had to be taken out the back.”

Some reports suggested she may have been taken to Mexico but Garcia disagrees. He said heavy surveillance and law enforcement between Tucson and the border would make that difficult.

“They would have to choose a location that’s safe and where they’re less likely to be caught in the act — that’s why I suspect she would be somewhat north of Tucson in that hundred to 130 mile area between Tucson and outside of Phoenix and Mesa Arizona. To me, that would be a more logical place to look for Nancy.”

Garcia also told the Border Report that he is not trying to join the investigation unless asked but he is open to assisting.

“I’d be happy to help, maybe we can put our theory into action”, he said.

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after she was last seen at her home late on the night of January 31. Multiple media outlets reported that investigators believe a masked person wearing a hood, captured on her doorbell camera, abducted her during the early morning hours of February 1.

Authorities said the doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. local time. A person was detected on the property at 2:12 a.m., and again at 2:28 a.m., Nancy’s pacemaker was disconnected from the mobile app on her cellphone.