Nancy Guthrie case takes massive turn; investigators find new clue in chilling suspect video

Latest Nancy Guthrie case update: A new clue has emerged in ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie's mother's kidnapping. Nancy, 84, was abducted from her Tucson home on February 1. While the suspects have not been identified yet, investigators uncovered chilling doorbell camera footage showing the alleged abductor wearing a ski mask and carrying a backpack. Journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie with her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie. (via REUTERS)

DNA test on gloves On Tuesday, a major lead was dismissed. Authorities said that they were unable to secure a DNA match from a glove found near Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home. Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI made the announcement as the search for Guthrie entered its third week.

The glove was found discarded in a roadside field about 2 miles from Nancy's residence.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has said he believes the man in the video, who was also wearing an overstuffed backpack and a handgun in a holster, is the likely perpetrator of the abduction and the primary suspect authorities are looking for.

"At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation," the sheriff's office said, adding that additional DNA evidence recovered at Guthrie's residence was still being analyzed. "CODIS is one option of many databases that are available," the agency said.

New evidence On Tuesday, investigators told NBC News that security clips may have revealed that the alleged kidnapper was wearing a ring underneath his glove.

“I look at the same photo you look at [of the person seemingly tampering with Guthrie’s Ring camera], and I get it. I see it," an official said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC that the suspect appeared to wear the accessory on his pinky finger. "I’m going to give that to my team. They’ll look at that. They’ll analyze it and we’ll see. Maybe it is [a ring].”

“I’m going to give that to my team. They’ll look at that. They’ll analyze it.”

Nancy Guthrie is alive? On Sunday, Nanos released a statement declaring that immediate family members - all siblings and their spouses - have been ruled out as suspects in the case, saying "The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple."

Traces of blood found on Guthrie's front porch were confirmed by DNA tests to have come from Guthrie, officials said last week. Law enforcement and family members have described her as being in frail health and in need of daily medication to survive. She also has a pacemaker.

Nanos told Reuters last week that no proof of life has surfaced since the abduction, but added that "there's not been any proof of death either," saying his working presumption is that Nancy Guthrie remains alive.

(With inputs from Reuters)