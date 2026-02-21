Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent shares key Luke Daley detail amid buzz about two suspects; 'eyes seem different'
New details about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance reveal Luke Daley was subject to federal search warrants.
New developments in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie have fueled online discussion after a retired federal investigator shared details about search warrants and a man previously detained in connection with the case.
Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, said in a Feb 21 post that there was “rock solid confirmation” that Luke Daley was the subject of two federal search warrants served last week in connection with Guthrie’s disappearance. She noted that Daley was detained and later released, and that no arrests were made.
Coffindaffer added that Daley has denied any connection to the case.
Search warrants and seized vehicle
According to Coffindaffer, a Range Rover was searched and later seized the same night Daley and his mother were detained and her home searched under a federal warrant. Authorities have not publicly confirmed these claims or disclosed what, if anything, was recovered.
She also suggested possible physical discrepancies between Daley and the individual captured on surveillance footage near Guthrie’s home, writing: “The brows and eyes seem different.”
Law enforcement officials have not identified any suspect publicly or confirmed a match between Daley and the person seen in surveillance images.
Online speculation
Coffindaffer’s post triggered a wave of online reactions and speculation about the investigation.
One commenter wrote, “Perp in nest video has a tiny mole or birthmark above right eye,” while another argued, “If it was really rock solid as you say he would have been arrested but he wasn't.”
Others pushed back against speculation, with one response reading, “Was that the search from a federal search warrant?”
Authorities have not commented on the online claims.
Burglary theory questioned
In separate posts, Coffindaffer has also questioned whether Guthrie’s disappearance fits the pattern of a burglary gone wrong, arguing that several elements appear inconsistent with typical break-ins.
Investigators have not confirmed a motive. As the search enters its third week, officials say that the case remains active and urge the public to rely on verified updates and submit credible tips.
