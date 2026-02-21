Nancy Guthrie case: Former FBI agent questions burglary theory — ‘Burglars don’t steal 84-year-old grandmothers’

Among her observations: the individual seen near the home carried a full backpack, the residence sits set back from the street with surveillance cameras, and most burglaries occur during daytime hours rather than late at night.

“Was this your garden variety burglary that just went wrong? I don’t think so,” Coffindaffer wrote, pointing to factors she considered unusual.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent , shared a detailed post on X questioning the burglary theory. She argued that several elements did not align with typical break-in patterns.

The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie continues to attention as investigators pursue leads and online discussion intensifies over what may have happened. A retired federal investigator has now publicly questioned whether the incident was a burglary gone wrong.

She also described the person captured on the porch as unusually casual.

“Burglars don’t steal 84-year-old grandmothers. They steal things,” she wrote, noting that no property appeared to have been taken.

Authorities have not confirmed Coffindaffer’s claims, and investigators have not publicly disclosed a definitive motive.

Online reactions Coffindaffer’s post triggered intense debate online. One commenter alleged, “In my opinion, Savanna and her husband are hiding the truth, and it’s infuriating!” Another speculated, “Not the burglar. He was part of the Fixer, or Cleanup crew. That’s why he had a full backpack.”

Others pushed back on the theory. “You would totally burglarize a house with a full backpack. That backpack included other bags to carry items out.. makes perfect sense,” one user wrote. Another questioned the motive, asking, “But Jennifer, one has to ask what is the end game?”

Another response read, “But yes, I think she’s probably dead.”

Family members not suspects, sheriff says The case has also reignited speculation about Guthrie’s daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Their names resurfaced after viral posts claimed they served as her “official caregivers.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has stated that no family members are considered suspects.

Cioni was among the last people known to have seen Guthrie, reportedly dropping her home after dinner the evening she disappeared. Her family reported her missing on Feb 1.

As the search enters its third week, officials have reiterated that the investigation remains ongoing. Officials continue to encourage the public to rely on verified updates and submit credible tips as the investigation progresses.