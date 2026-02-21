Nancy Guthrie suspect update: Private detective claims to find new details in doorbell video; 'never swings left arm'

“If you’re his mom, his brother, his girlfriend, his dad, and you saw that surveillance, you know it’s him. His features are distinctive,” Fischer wrote, sharing snapshots of the suspect seen in the video footage.

Fischer's claims came even as authorities continue to search for the 84-year-old who was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

A private detective claims to have noticed something distinctive about the suspect seen in Nancy Guthrie 's doorbell camera footage. The claims were made by Steve Fischer, a private eye who came into the spotlight during the Celeste Rivas-D4vd case , where the body of an underage girl was found in the trunk of a car belonging to a singer.

What PI claimed about Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect? Fischer went on to share his observations about the suspect in the video footage.

“The distinct facial features, the teeth,” he wrote on X, echoing what many people had pointed out before. However, then Fischer went on to claim that the suspect perhaps had an injury in the left arm and alleged that the person might have been in a recent accident.

Fischer wrote “the way he never swings his left arm when he walks like he's injured, the way his left hand doesn't seem to have full function, like he's been in a recent accident.”

Also Read | Was Nancy Guthrie reported missing before she officially was? Fact check

He continued “You know he’s the monster among us. Imagine knowing it’s your own family member and staying quiet. When he’s caught, he’ll face the full weight of the legal system. In prison, he’ll be removed from society and protected. But the people who knew and didn’t say anything will be the ones walking free, carrying the hatred and judgment of society for the rest of their lives.”

The PI also added “If you recognize him, it’s time to come forward. And his mom, she recognizes him.”

Meanwhile the FBI's official description of the suspect states it is a man of average build, between 5'9” and 5'10” tall. He was also seen wearing a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. Pima County Sheriff's Department noted that the man at the door may have been wearing a ring.

Authorities have not named a suspect yet in the case but sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that the Guthrie family members were not suspects. DNA evidence found at Guthrie's house and a glove found nearby did not yield any matches and authorities are now leaning towards investigative genetic genealogy, when it comes to forensic evidence.