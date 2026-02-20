Was Nancy Guthrie reported missing before she officially was? Fact check

Some commenters wondered if time‑zone differences or administrative backdating explained the discrepancy, while others said they couldn’t find a case number in public records.

An X post on Feb 20 raised claims that a Missing Endangered Adult Report for Nancy Guthrie was filed on January 31, 2026 at 7:00 PM, local time, before she was publicly reported missing on February 1, 2026. The post questioned how authorities could file such a report “before anyone officially reported her missing,” prompting debate and speculation online.

What official timelines show According to reliable reporting and official timelines, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen the evening of January 31, 2026 when she was dropped off at her Tucson, Arizona home after dinner with family.

She was reported missing around noon on February 1, 2026, after family and friends grew concerned when she failed to attend a planned gathering and could not be reached.

Law enforcement responded when she was not found at her residence, where personal items and essential medications remained.

There is no credible evidence from official sources or law enforcement statements to support the claim that a Missing Endangered Adult Report was formally filed on January 31.

Publicly available information, including statements from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, consistently shows that Guthrie’s disappearance was reported to authorities on February 1, and that’s when missing‑person alerts and investigative actions were triggered.

While emergency systems may require internal documentation or preliminary entries as a case begins to unfold, public missing‑person notices and official acknowledgments align with the February 1 timeline.

Authorities have not released any documentation indicating a Jan 31 filing existed.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI, continue to investigate Guthrie’s disappearance as a suspected abduction from her home in the early hours of February 1. Surveillance footage, DNA evidence from items found near her residence, and a growing search effort remain active as the case unfolds.