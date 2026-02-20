Nancy Guthrie update: Door camera footage from neighbors could provide big clue on suspect; ‘note reflectors’

Guthrie was forcibly taken from her home in the early hours of Feb 1 and did not leave voluntarily, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement, including federal investigators, continue searching the area while requesting any relevant footage from nearby residences and businesses.

Authorities searching for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, are turning to neighborhood surveillance cameras and digital alerts for potential leads. Investigators believe video captured by Ring Neighbors apps or home doorbell cameras could offer critical evidence in the ongoing kidnapping case.

Door camera alerts prompt community search Residents in Guthrie’s neighborhood have received alerts through the Ring Neighbors app asking them to review footage from specific dates and times. One alert, sent Feb 11, requested video from Jan 11 between 9 pm and midnight local time and Jan 31 between 9:30 pm and 11 pm. It mentioned a “suspicious vehicle” seen in the area earlier in January.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case takes massive turn; investigators find new clue in chilling suspect video

A separate neighborhood post pointed to a backpack spotted on one video, instructing residents to “note reflectors on the shoulder area,” a detail that could help investigators identify a person of interest.

The sheriff’s office said the initial alert came from a local resident, not law enforcement.

Officials later posted their own request through the platform, asking neighbors to submit all footage showing unusual activity, vehicles, or pedestrians from Jan 1 through Feb 2.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case has Walmart link? Former FBI agent says Savannah's book mentioning 'kidnapping games' also sold there

Experts weigh in Cybersecurity expert and former FBI operative Eric O’Neill said platforms like Ring Neighbors allow residents to share crime alerts and video, improving the flow of information to law enforcement. He explained that such community-driven reporting can often provide timely evidence that might otherwise go unnoticed.

A Ring spokesperson confirmed that the app’s Community Requests feature lets law enforcement request videos from camera owners within a designated area to support investigations.

A video circulated on social media reportedly from the Ring Neighbors app and filmed about 0.4 miles from Guthrie’s home. Authorities have not confirmed its authenticity or relevance. Officials continue urging residents to submit tips and any relevant surveillance footage directly to investigators.