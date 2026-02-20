Edit Profile
    Nancy Guthrie update: Door camera footage from neighbors could provide big clue on suspect; ‘note reflectors’

    Investigators in Tucson are utilizing neighborhood alerts and surveillance footage in the search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie.

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 10:20 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Authorities searching for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, are turning to neighborhood surveillance cameras and digital alerts for potential leads. Investigators believe video captured by Ring Neighbors apps or home doorbell cameras could offer critical evidence in the ongoing kidnapping case.

    Pima County Sheriff's deputies are seen in front of Nancy Guthrie's residence during a shift change on February 19, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Pima County Sheriff's deputies are seen in front of Nancy Guthrie's residence during a shift change on February 19, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

    Guthrie was forcibly taken from her home in the early hours of Feb 1 and did not leave voluntarily, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement, including federal investigators, continue searching the area while requesting any relevant footage from nearby residences and businesses.

    Door camera alerts prompt community search

    Residents in Guthrie’s neighborhood have received alerts through the Ring Neighbors app asking them to review footage from specific dates and times. One alert, sent Feb 11, requested video from Jan 11 between 9 pm and midnight local time and Jan 31 between 9:30 pm and 11 pm. It mentioned a “suspicious vehicle” seen in the area earlier in January.

    Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case takes massive turn; investigators find new clue in chilling suspect video

    A separate neighborhood post pointed to a backpack spotted on one video, instructing residents to “note reflectors on the shoulder area,” a detail that could help investigators identify a person of interest.

    The sheriff’s office said the initial alert came from a local resident, not law enforcement.

    Officials later posted their own request through the platform, asking neighbors to submit all footage showing unusual activity, vehicles, or pedestrians from Jan 1 through Feb 2.

    Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case has Walmart link? Former FBI agent says Savannah's book mentioning 'kidnapping games' also sold there

    Experts weigh in

    Cybersecurity expert and former FBI operative Eric O’Neill said platforms like Ring Neighbors allow residents to share crime alerts and video, improving the flow of information to law enforcement. He explained that such community-driven reporting can often provide timely evidence that might otherwise go unnoticed.

    A Ring spokesperson confirmed that the app’s Community Requests feature lets law enforcement request videos from camera owners within a designated area to support investigations.

    A video circulated on social media reportedly from the Ring Neighbors app and filmed about 0.4 miles from Guthrie’s home. Authorities have not confirmed its authenticity or relevance. Officials continue urging residents to submit tips and any relevant surveillance footage directly to investigators.

    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More

