Nancy Guthrie case to feature on Desert Law reality TV show? New Pima County update emerges

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is at the center of the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, has its own reality TV show named Desert Law. The series follows the ‘high-intensity work’ of the PCSD and airs on A&E. The show premiered back in January, and its latest episode, ‘Weapons Found’, released on Wednesday, February 18. It focuses on a ‘pistol-packing argument at a supermarket checkout line’. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks during an interview as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie stretched into third week (REUTERS)

Will the Nancy Guthrie case and Sheriff Chris Nanos feature on Desert Law? No. Nanos is not on the show. He simply coordinates with producers at Twenty Twenty, The Hollywood Reporter noted. The show airs every Wednesday, at 10 PM ET. The first two seasons were filmed in 2025, as per the outlet.

"When the blistering Arizona sun finally sets over Tucson’s Sonoran Desert, the temperature drops—and the crime rises," a logline for the show reads.

"With elite access to one of the largest sheriff’s departments in America, Desert Law follows the high-intensity work of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department — its patrol deputies, DUI unit, and night detectives —as they cover more than 9,000 square miles of rugged terrain, taking on the trouble that thrives after dark. Immersed in the pressure and danger of policing the desert night, the series captures a world where the spirit of the Old West still lingers and the fight for order never ends."

It is unlikely that the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case will feature on the show, at least in this season.

Latest update in Nancy Guthrie case Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday that the reward for information leading to leads in the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has been increased to $102,500.

The boost was made possible by an anonymous donation of $100,000 received that day by the county’s 88-CRIME organization.

Authorities clarified that this reward is separate from the $100,000 already offered by the FBI, and the FBI is not involved in administering non-FBI rewards.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31, 2026. Investigators believe she was kidnapped in the early hours of February 1, 2026. On February 10, the sheriff’s office released surveillance images and video showing a masked man armed with a gun and wearing gloves on Nancy’s front porch the morning of her disappearance.

Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News: “I think this was an individual who had a target for whatever reason, and he has made it tough, but I've got some pretty tough investigators too.”

Nanos highlighted that the DNA recovered from inside Nancy’s home does not match any close acquaintances. A glove discovered two miles away was tested but yielded no matches in the national DNA database. He emphasized: “We believe we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect, but we won't know that until that DNA is separated, sorted out. To me, that's more critical than any glove I found two miles away."