Is Nancy Guthrie being held locally? Pima County Sheriff speaks out after Mexico angle emerges, 'I just believe she's…'

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that he believes the 84-year-old is being held locally. The search for Nancy has entered its 18th day. A reward of up to $100,000 has been offered for information leading to Nancy's recovery, or the arrest and conviction of her abductors.

"I don't know why. I don't have any evidence to prove that, but I just believe she's somewhere here locally," Nanos told the BBC on Wednesday, February 18.

Nanos further said that Nancy’s family has been "100%" cooperative with the investigation.

Nancy’s family, including Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni, has been cleared of any suspicion in the search for the missing woman, police said. However, a suspect has still not been named.

“The Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Nanos said Monday, February 16.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he added. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

This means that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.

Latest update Nanos told NBC that DNA evidence found at Nancy’s home could trace back to her kidnapper. "We believe that we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect," he said on ‘Today’ on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a source told Fox News that the FBI has reached out to authorities in Mexico amid the search. This came following claims from a supposed ransom note writer that the 84-year-old is being held "south of the border," according to TMZ, which received the letter.

The FBI has not provided any official confirmation that it is searching for Nancy in Mexico.