Sun, Nov 23, 2025
D4vd case update: Celeste Rivas' ‘refrigerated’ body theory prompts haunting new narrative

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:58 pm IST

The remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez may have been “refrigerated” before being moved to the Tesla registered to D4vd, a damning new report has claimed.

The remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez may have been “refrigerated” before being wrapped in a black bag, a source with knowledge of the investigation told Rolling Stone. The body of the 15-year-old girl was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd. Investigators trying to determine her cause of death have said from the start that her remains were “severely decomposed” when found.

The investigators are “exploring” the theory that the remains were either frozen or refrigerated before the transfer, the source claimed. Outside experts have been called in to weigh in on what may have happened before a final autopsy is released.

TMZ cited sources connected to the probe as saying that Hernandez’s body had been “partially frozen” and had apparently been thawing out in the Tesla. Her head was severed and her limbs were “cut into multiple pieces,” the outlet said.

Who are the suspects?

D4vd is now considered a suspect in Hernandez’s death, sources told NBC News and ABC7. A second person has been linked to the death too, with American lawyer Mark Geragos saying on TMZ’s ‘2 Angry Men’ podcast that the individual, who remains unnamed, may have been in the singer’s car where Hernandez’s body was found.

The phone and social media data of the suspect was triangulated by LAPD homicide detectives to the Hollywood Hills spot on the same timeframe that the teen died.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been charged with any crime. No official paperwork has been filed classifying D4vd as a suspect.

A police source with direct knowledge of the probe told NBC4 Investigates that it possibly took several people to dismember and dispose of Hernandez’s body. The source also claimed that D4vd has not been cooperating with investigators.

