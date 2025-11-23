D4vd case update: Second person linked to Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death – what to know

A second person has been linked to the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to D4vd. American lawyer Mark Geragos revealed on TMZ’s ‘2 Angry Men’ podcast that the person, who remains unnamed, may have been in the singer’s car where Hernandez’s body was found. D4vd case update: Second person linked to Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death(GoFundMe)

The phone and social media data of the suspect was triangulated by LAPD homicide detectives to the Hollywood Hills spot on the same timeframe that the teen died.

D4vd, too, is being eyed as a suspect in the death of Hernandez. Insiders told TMZ that Hernandez’s death is being probed by cops as a possible homicide. However, the medical examiner has not made an official ruling yet, and toxicology results are pending too.

The report also noted that no official paperwork has been filed classifying D4vd as a suspect. A police source, who has direct knowledge of the probe, told NBC4 Investigates that it possibly took several people to dismember and dispose of Hernandez’s body. The source also claimed that D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been cooperating with investigators.

How Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was found

Hernandez was found wearing a tube top with black leggings and a yellow bracelet with similar metal stud earrings. She reportedly had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…,” which is similar to one D4vd has, TMZ reported. However, some other celebrities also have the same ink, including Rihanna and Lindsay Lohan.

According to missing person posters, Hernandez went missing when she was 13 years old. Her body was found a day after her 15th birthday.

Hernandez’s mother previously told TMZ that the teen ran away from her home in Lake Elsinore in 2024 at age 13 after she got into a relationship with someone named “David.” After she was found dead, police raided a $20,000-a-month Hollywood Hills mansion leased by D4vd’s manager. The singer is known to have spent his time here.

Private detective Steve Fisher, who was hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills manse, Mladen Trifunovic, claimed that “farm” tools were found in the posh pad. He added that these tools “could be used to get rid of a body.”