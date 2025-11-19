D4vd case update: Was Celeste Rivas murdered? Is singer a suspect? Shocking details emerge

D4vd is being eyed as a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to the singer, a new bombshell report has claimed. Insiders told TMZ that Hernandez’s death is being probed by cops as a possible homicide. However, the medical examiner has not made an official ruling yet, and toxicology results are pending too. D4vd update: Was Celeste Rivas murdered? Is singer a suspect? (Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP, GoFundMe)

The report also noted that no official paperwork has been filed classifying D4vd as a suspect. A police source, who has direct knowledge of the probe, told NBC4 Investigates that it possibly took several people to dismember and dispose of Hernandez’s body. The source also claimed that D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not been cooperating with investigators.

Private detective says ‘farm’ tools were found in the posh pad

Hernandez’s mother previously told TMZ that the teen ran away from her home in Lake Elsinore in 2024 at age 13 after she got into a relationship with someone named “David.” After she was found dead, police raided a $20,000-a-month Hollywood Hills mansion leased by D4vd’s manager. The singer is known to have spent his time here.

Private detective Steve Fisher, who was hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills manse, Mladen Trifunovic, claimed that “farm” tools were found in the posh pad. He added that these tools “could be used to get rid of a body.”

“These are items that belong more on a farm than in a home. It would make no sense to even own these things,” Fischer told the New York Post. He refused to name the specific items to avoid interfering with the ongoing LAPD investigation

D4vd was in the midst of a world tour at the time Hernandez’s body was found, but he cancelled the rest of his shows in the wake of the investigation. The alt R&B star was scheduled to go to Europe in early October, but many of those dates were later canceled on Ticketmaster.