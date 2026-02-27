Nancy Guthrie case: Deputies and cameras seen outside Tucson-area home — ‘What’s going on?’

An X post featuring images of patrol vehicles and cameras mounted on tripods drew attention, with the user captioning it: “Ummmm what’s going on Outside of Nancy Guthrie’s house?? wtf?” The post triggered a flurry of speculation about what authorities and media crews were doing at the scene.

Fresh activity outside the Catalina home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has fueled questions online after photos showed sheriff’s deputies and camera equipment stationed near the property.

Online claims circulate Several commenters offered unverified accounts of the situation. One user alleged that a man had driven past the home “50-100 times going really slow,” claiming that when a reporter approached him, he had a photo of Guthrie on his phone. The commenter added that deputies had been speaking with the individual for about 25 minutes, attributing the information to journalist Brian Entin.

Others suggested the images resembled a sobriety test. “Looks like a DUI test. Horizontal gaze and nystagmus is being conducted,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Sobriety test. No doubt.”

Some questioned whether facial recognition tools were being used, while others criticized the continued media presence in the neighborhood.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed the purpose of the interaction captured in the photos.

Search nears four weeks The search for Guthrie approaches four weeks. She was last seen on the night of February 1 outside her Catalina home.

Vehicles from Comcast equipped with surveillance tools were seen at the property this week, escorted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The investigation also involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which recently shifted its operational base from Tucson to Phoenix.

Officials have said the move does not signal a reduction in manpower.

Despite hundreds of daily tips logged through the FBI hotline, local outlet Fox 10 Phoenix reported that no major breakthrough has been made.

At this stage, officials have not indicated that the activity outside Guthrie’s home signals any significant development in the case.