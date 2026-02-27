Nancy Guthrie suspect: ‘Black star’ on jacket could give vital clue; Savannah Guthrie takes big decision amid search
Video from Nancy Guthrie's house had shown a masked suspect as search for the 84-year-old continues and now a person has allegedly found a distinguishing mark.
Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after the 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.
The FBI, which is working the case with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, released doorbell video footage from Guthrie's house the night she was taken. It showed a masked suspect at her door.
The FBI also released a suspect description based on the footage, and authorities are trying to zero in on the person, based on their apparel and accessories, as seen in the video. Amid this ongoing search, a person called up an independent investigative reporter, alleging that they'd found a potential clue in the footage, that could help narrow the search. They claimed that the suspect's jacket had a black star on it.
What to know about ‘black star’ on jacket?
An individual contacted one of the independent reporters who is covering the story on the ground and claimed they'd found a ‘black star’ on the jacket of the suspect. Alleged photos were shared, from screenshots of the video, that showed what appeared to be a star shaped pattern in black. HT.com could not independently verify the claims made by this person.
However, it was shared widely on X. One person wrote “Tammy is sharing her take on the Nancy Guthrie case with @JLRINVESTIGATES. Tammy says a BLACKSTAR is observed on the jacket of the suspect!!”.
Another shared a photo with an arrow pointing towards the alleged star, and wrote “Nancy Guthrie. Picture of black star on jacket of individual breaking into house.”
While the apparel has not officially been recognized, TMZ reported it was likely to be a Aero Hex Windbreaker. The claims of the jacket having a ‘black star’ have not been confirmed by either the FBI or the PCSD.
The FBI believe the suspect to be a male between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in (175-177cm) - who was thought to be wearing a 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. They believe the person to be of medium build.
Savannah Guthrie makes big decision
Amid speculation online about a potential clue in the suspect's outfit, the search is reportedly nearing a dead end. Guthrie's daughter, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, is expected to return to New York, The Daily Mail reported.
She's expected to return over the weekend with a source telling the publication “She can't stay in Arizona forever. Her kids and her life are in New York City. It's what her mom would want her to do. Nancy was Savannah's biggest cheerleader.”
The source further added “The family is coming to terms with the fact that this might take years. Savannah is craving normalcy.” While earlier reports had suggested Savannah might not return to the NBC show, the publication indicated that she might be getting back to work after all.
