Nancy Guthrie suspect: ‘Black star’ on jacket could give vital clue; Savannah Guthrie takes big decision amid search

Nancy Guthrie remains to be found after the 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. A person claimed to have noticed a distinguishing factor from the video footage from Nancy Guthrie's house. (X/@MmisterNobody, X/@Neerajkathpal74)

The FBI, which is working the case with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, released doorbell video footage from Guthrie's house the night she was taken. It showed a masked suspect at her door.

The FBI also released a suspect description based on the footage, and authorities are trying to zero in on the person, based on their apparel and accessories, as seen in the video. Amid this ongoing search, a person called up an independent investigative reporter, alleging that they'd found a potential clue in the footage, that could help narrow the search. They claimed that the suspect's jacket had a black star on it.

What to know about ‘black star’ on jacket? An individual contacted one of the independent reporters who is covering the story on the ground and claimed they'd found a ‘black star’ on the jacket of the suspect. Alleged photos were shared, from screenshots of the video, that showed what appeared to be a star shaped pattern in black. HT.com could not independently verify the claims made by this person.

However, it was shared widely on X. One person wrote “Tammy is sharing her take on the Nancy Guthrie case with @JLRINVESTIGATES. Tammy says a BLACKSTAR is observed on the jacket of the suspect!!”.