Nancy Guthrie update: Comcast vans, PCSD SUVs seen at Tucson home as search nears dead end

On Thursday, reporters outside Nancy Guthrie's home near Tucson noted fresh activity as the search for the 84-year-old entered the 26th day. Vehicles with surveillance equipment from the company Comcast were seen at the house, escorted by deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD). A Comcast vehicle sits in the driveway of Nancy Guthrie's home on February 26. (Getty Images via AFP)

Thursday's activity at the home in Catalina comes after FBI and PCSD officials prepared the home for handover to the family on Wednesday, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. Though the FBI had previously opened the home for family members to visit, it was still in control of who could visit. Notably, Wednesday was the first time in the last two weeks that the FBI had visited the Arizona home.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of February 1 outside her home in Catalina. A desperate search, involving the PCSD, the FBI and local volunteers, has so far yielded nothing. The FBI has kept a hotline open in the case, which is reportedly logging in hundreds of tips daily. But Fox 10 reports that none, so far, has proven to be productive.

There are further indications that the investigation and search for Nancy Guthrie is reaching a dead end. On Thursday, the FBI moved the base of the investigation from Tucson to its base in Phoenix. The agency said that it does not necessarily mean a reduction of the resources deployed on the ground. The resources in Phoenix will only "boost" the operation on the ground.

Additionally, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said that though the Guthrie family has been cleared in the investigation, the car of Nancy Guthrie's eldest daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, continues to be a part of the probe. It is unclear, however, what clue the car might contain that could lead to a breakthrough.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent eyes Savannah, Annie, Tommaso Cioni amid movement at home; ‘did family visit?’

Savannah Guthrie Could Return To New York Savannah Guthrie, who had been in Tucson, Arizona, amid the search for their mother, could return to New York City to be back hosting the 'TODAY' show on NBC, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported citing a source that the journalist has been lodged for over four weeks in Tucson while her husband, Michael Feldman, and her children are back in New York.

As no headway has been made, and the family continues to anticipate Nancy Guthrie's safe return, the source believes Savannah could soon be back in New York City. "She can't stay in Arizona forever," the source said. “Her kids and her life are in New York City.” The 54-year-old is offering a $1 million reward personally for credible information on Nancy Guthrie.