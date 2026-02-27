Who is Elizabeth Smart? Kidnapping survivor shares bold message for Nancy Guthrie, daughter Savannah; ‘never give up’

Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped when she was 14, shared a message of courage for Nancy Guthrie, who remains missing since February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before and are no close to finding her. However, Smart, who herself remained captive for months, shared a message of hope for Guthrie's family. Elizabeth Smart shared from her own experience of being kidnapped, when speaking about the Nancy Guthrie case. (X/@ReOpenChris, X/@TheNewsTrending)

This comes amid reports that the 84-year-old's daughter, TODAY show host, Savannah, is planning on returning from Tucson, Arizona, to New York, where her family is located. The report, from the Daily Mail, also indicated that Savannah might be ready to return to work, as the search for her mother continues, but does not appear to throw up any new leads.

Smart was speaking on the February 25 episode of the Ladygang podcast, where she appeared alongside usual hosts Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek and Becca Tobin.

“I know, like, what law enforcement will tell you. If a person disappears and they’re not found within the first 24 to 48 hours, their chances of survival drop down to almost zero percent. It’s almost like they’re dead,” Smart remarked.

Indeed in Guthrie's case, investigators had warned at the start that time was of the essence given the woman's advanced age. Guthrie was not expected to keep well without her daily medication, which authorities found in her Catalina Foothills home, near Tucson, Arizona. Reports indicated that Guthrie had cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and used a pacemaker.

However, Smart urged that one must remain hopeful. “But, I just always feel like we can’t give up because if that was the mentality around my case, then I wouldn’t be here today. I did come back. And there are other victims who do come back. And so even though every passing day feels like we’re losing more and more hope, or it seems like it’s less likely that she’ll be found, I think we just have to remind ourselves that we can never give up. We need everybody’s help. We need everyone to keep their eyes open. And that someone will see something, someone does know something,” she continued.

Smart's remarks came ahead of a possible break in the case, where a neighbor's ring camera showed vehicles moving along the back-road route to Guthrie's house, the morning she's believed to have been kidnapped. Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are probing the case, along with the FBI, reportedly visited the neighbor's place to check out the footage, as authorities continue to chase down all leads.

Who is Elizabeth Smart? Smart was taken from her home in Salt Lake City, at knifepoint, in June 2002. She was held captive for nine months before she was rescued in March 2003.

She's now a child safety activist and ABC News commentator. Smart was held by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee, during which time she reportedly endured abuse.

Mitchell had entered the family home and kidnapped Smart. He and his wife then held her captive, moving her around. Smart was kept nearby in Utah, but also moved to San Diego at one point. She was found and rescued from Sandy, Utah, about 18 miles from where she was taken. Mitchell reportedly got a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual assault, while his wife got 15 years in federal jail.

Smart's father too has shared his thoughts on the Guthrie kidnapping, and said to Fox & Friends “Talking directly to those that have taken her, the abductors, is crucially important. That they know that they’re trying to comply with everything that’s being said, that they want to resolve this and bring their mother home.”