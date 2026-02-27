Nancy Guthrie: Tommaso Cioni, Luke Daley's cars in focus after neighbor shares ring camera video from day of kidnapping

The reporter also noted that a retired New York Police Department (NYPD) detective and national security expert Pat Brosnan had identified one of the vehicles as a Kia Soul.

Many asked after son-in-law Tommaso Cioni 's vehicle, while some asked about Luke Daley 's car, referring to the man detained by SWAT in relation to the case. Meanwhile, the Fox News reporter shared that a Pima County detective had arrived at the neighbor's home on Camino Real, which is reportedly a little over 2 miles from Guthrie's place. “With some luck their footage provides a real lead,” the person added on X.

A Fox News reporter shared the footage allegedly showing vehicles on the backroad of the route to Guthrie's house. The footage was taken on the day she is believed to have been kidnapped. While the vehicles have not been officially identified, experts have weighed in with their opinions. The news of the clip has also sparked renewed interest in the cars owned by people in Guthrie's orbit.

Nancy Guthrie remains missing after her family notified authorities on February 1. Law enforcement agents believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. As the search for her continues, ring camera video from a neighbor has offered a promising lead in the case, at least for those following the matter online.

Meanwhile, online claims were made that the other vehicle seen in the footage was a Honda CRV.

Tommaso Cioni, Luke Daley's cars in focus Amid the ring camera video being widely circulated online, many made speculations about Cioni and Daley's vehicles.

“Does anyone know if Luke Daley associates has a Kia-Soul? time to do some digging i think,” one person remarked on X. Another person indicated Cioni, and said “Absolutely a Kia Soul, plus Honda CRV (white, sound familiar) two hours earlier.”

Notably, Daley was briefly detained and let go. He is not believed to be a suspect in the case. The vehicle associated with Daley is a Range Rover. However, the person has questioned whether any of his associates drove a Kia Soul, and this information remains unknown at the time.

Coming to Cioni, interest has grown in Guthrie's son-in-law since former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed he was a suspect. This has been quashed by authorities and Pima County Sheirff Chris Nanos even clarified that none of the family members were suspects. However, interest in Cioni and his wife, Annie Guthrie has only continued. The duo reportedly live close to Guthrie and she dined with Annie the night she's believed to have been taken. Cioni is reported to have dropped her home, making him one of the last people to see her before the disappearance.

PCSD also shared that Cioni and Annie's car is part of the probe and the vehicle which they'd seized has not been returned yet. WFMD, a radio station servicing Maryland, reported that the couple drove a blue Honda CRV. Not only is it not verified whether a white Honda CRV was seen in the alleged video, but even if it was, reports indicate that Cioni drove a different colored car of the same model.

Thus, despite the interest in Cioni and Daley's vehicles, there's nothing to indicate that either was spotted in the ring camera footage. As Guthrie remains missing, speculations have only grown, as have theories. Recently, a 911 call was also reported where a woman had been seen about three miles from Guthrie's house, ‘screaming’ and apparently hanging out of a car window. However, Sheriff Nanos clarified that this matter had nothing to do with Guthrie's case.