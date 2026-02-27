Nancy Guthrie: House map in focus as video shows cars on backroad on morning of abduction amid Tommaso Cioni car buzz
Video from a neighbor's house has shown vehicles on the backroad route near Nancy Guthrie's home on the morning of her abduction, sparking interest.
Nancy Guthrie remains missing but new evidence may have come to light, sparking renewed interest. The 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before.
However, in the time since then the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have not been able to find the octogenarian or come up with any suspect they've disclosed to the media. Thus far, one of the biggest leads has been doorbell footage from Guthrie's home that showed a masked man at the door. The FBI released the suspect details based on that. Now, a neighbor's doorbell camera footage might be offering more clues in the kidnapping case.
Michael Ruiz, the Fox News reporter who's covering the story from the ground there, shared that the previously unseen footage appeared to show vehicles on the backroad route near Guthrie's house the morning of her abduction. “Previously unseen Ring camera video shows vehicles on a back-road route near Nancy Guthrie's home on the morning of her suspected abduction,” he wrote on X, sharing the footage.
The reporter added that the homeowner had told the publication that authorities had not canvassed their neighborhood related to the Guthrie case. “The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been alerted to the video. It is not immediately clear whether the video is of any use to the investigation or whether the vehicle had ever been on Guthrie's street,” the reporter added.
Many found this video to be quite the revelation, with one person remarking “What? That's crazy” on the social media platform. It also sparked a discussion about the location of Guthrie's house and the map of the area, as people online tried to determine if the vehicles seen in the alleged footage could be linked to Guthrie's kidnapping.
The report noted that Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas, the neighbors, lived on Camino Real, a backroad out on Catalina Foothills. This road is believed to lead out of Guthrie's neighborhood while avoiding major intersections. They live about 2.5 miles away from Guthrie's place. As per Google Maps, the house is a seven minute drive from Guthrie's home, the publication also reported. As per the footage timing, one of the videos was recorded around 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 1, that is about eight minutes after Guthrie's pacemaker last synced with her iPhone.
One person also shared a photo of a map they'd drawn, claiming that the vehicles seen in the footage included a Honda CRV and a KIA Soul. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.
The octogenarian's phone, along with her medicines and other items were found in the house, leading investigators to initially hit upon the theory that she'd likely been taken against her will.
Tommaso Cioni's car remains part of the probe
While many tried to make out the model of the car from the footage, discussion also turned towards son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's vehicle which reportedly remains part of the probe.
There's been a lot of interest in Cioni after former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield reported he was a suspect. Since then, authorities have not just quashed her theory, but Sheriff Chris Nanos also made it clear that none of the family members are suspects. However, there has been continued speculation surrounding Cioni, given that reports indicated that he lived close to Guthrie's place and that the old woman had had dinner with his wife, her daughter, Annie, the night she was reportedly taken.
Reports also indicated that Cioni had dropped Guthrie home after dinner, making him one of the last people to see her before the reported abduction. The PCSD shared that Annie and Cioni's vehicle remained part of the probe as February nears an end with no sign of Guthrie.
