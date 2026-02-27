Nancy Guthrie: House map in focus as video shows cars on backroad on morning of abduction amid Tommaso Cioni car buzz

Nancy Guthrie remains missing but new evidence may have come to light, sparking renewed interest. The 84-year-old was reported missing by her family on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. Nancy Guthrie's house is seen in an aerial view. (Getty Images via AFP) However, in the time since then the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have not been able to find the octogenarian or come up with any suspect they've disclosed to the media. Thus far, one of the biggest leads has been doorbell footage from Guthrie's home that showed a masked man at the door. The FBI released the suspect details based on that. Now, a neighbor's doorbell camera footage might be offering more clues in the kidnapping case. Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent eyes Savannah, Annie, Tommaso Cioni amid movement at home; ‘did family visit?’ Michael Ruiz, the Fox News reporter who's covering the story from the ground there, shared that the previously unseen footage appeared to show vehicles on the backroad route near Guthrie's house the morning of her abduction. “Previously unseen Ring camera video shows vehicles on a back-road route near Nancy Guthrie's home on the morning of her suspected abduction,” he wrote on X, sharing the footage.

The reporter added that the homeowner had told the publication that authorities had not canvassed their neighborhood related to the Guthrie case. “The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been alerted to the video. It is not immediately clear whether the video is of any use to the investigation or whether the vehicle had ever been on Guthrie's street,” the reporter added. Many found this video to be quite the revelation, with one person remarking “What? That's crazy” on the social media platform. It also sparked a discussion about the location of Guthrie's house and the map of the area, as people online tried to determine if the vehicles seen in the alleged footage could be linked to Guthrie's kidnapping. The report noted that Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas, the neighbors, lived on Camino Real, a backroad out on Catalina Foothills. This road is believed to lead out of Guthrie's neighborhood while avoiding major intersections. They live about 2.5 miles away from Guthrie's place. As per Google Maps, the house is a seven minute drive from Guthrie's home, the publication also reported. As per the footage timing, one of the videos was recorded around 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 1, that is about eight minutes after Guthrie's pacemaker last synced with her iPhone. One person also shared a photo of a map they'd drawn, claiming that the vehicles seen in the footage included a Honda CRV and a KIA Soul. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.