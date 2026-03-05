Nancy Guthrie update: Ring CEO blasted for ‘if they had more cameras’ remark after new DNA results out

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing over a month ago. Authorities believe that the 84-year-old was kidnapped from her Tucson home. On Wednesday, officials ruled out another piece of potential evidence - black gloves - which were found two miles from Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home. DNA was traced back to a local restaurant worker. Catalina Ochoa visits a memorial for Nancy Guthrie in front of the KVOA news station on March 03 (Getty Images via AFP)

However, now it is Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff who is facing backlash for his comments.

What did the Ring CEO say? In an interview with Fortune, Jamie Siminoff said that he believes police would have ‘solved’ the case if people had more cameras on their homes.

“I do believe if they had more of it, if there were more cameras on the house, I think we might, you know, have solved” he told the publication.

“The video that they have appears to be the best evidence they have of what happened," he added.

Siminoff was referring to the footage from Guthrie’s Google Nest camera, which showed a potential masked suspect breaking the camera.

“The Nancy Guthrie thing has shown just how important video and more video would be in a case like this,” Siminoff noted. “I think it’s been clear, but I think this is just another example of, like, how important it is to have video at your house.”

Jamie Siminoff faces backlash Reacting to the Ring CEO's remarks, one social media user wrote: “If only we had universal mass surveillance.”

"The CEO of a monitoring company is hoping more people BUY a monitoring product. Why are we surprised by this?" another one wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Basically admitting that a universal privately owned panopticon makes you even more under the thumb of government," a third one added.

Savannah Guthrie returns home Meanwhile, Savannah and her sister, Annie, returned to their mother’s home outside Tucson on Monday in their first sighting at the house since Nancy Guthrie went missing. In video captured by NewsNation and FOX News Digital, the NBC anchor, her sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni could be seen walking arm-in-arm down the driveway, placing down yellow flowers and embracing each other in a tearful scene.

The makeshift tribute at the edge of the property includes flowers, yellow ribbons, crosses, prayers, a sign that read “Let Nancy Come Home” and a statuette of an angel.

Later on Monday, Savannah Guthrie posted a photo of flowers at the tribute.

“we feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” Guthrie wrote, ending the sentence with a heart emoji. “please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. bring her home.”

(With AP inputs)