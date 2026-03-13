Nancy Guthrie update: Police give latest on suspect's motive; ‘could strike again’

The search of Nancy Guthrie disappearance has now stretched into its sixth week and authorities warn that the person behind her disappearance could strike again. Sheriff warns Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper may strike again. (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

In a new interview with NBC News, Chris Nanos shared new details about the ongoing search. Nancy is the mother of Savannah Guthrie and investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened after she disappeared from her home in Tucson on February 1.

Sheriff warns suspect could attack again Speaking with NBC’s Liz Kreutz, Nanos said investigators believe that Nancy may have been targeted. However, he warned that authorities cannot completely rule out the possibility that the suspect could ‘absolutely’ commit another crime.

“Criminal minds are criminal minds,” the Arizona sheriff told NBC’s Liz Kreutz.

“We believe we know why he did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that,” Nanos continued. “So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Don’t worry about it. You’re not his target.’ You could be.”

However, the sheriff did not explain why investigators think the suspect might strike again and did not give any additional details about other theories related to Nancy’s disappearance.

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DNA evidence could lead to suspect Despite all the uncertainty, authorities are still hopeful that forensic evidence will help move the case forward. Nanos said investigators are looking closely at the “mixed” DNA discovered inside Nancy’s home. Officials believe that this evidence could eventually lead them to a suspect.

Nanos had earlier talked about the possibility that Nancy was specifically targeted during another interview that aired on the Today show on February 18.

“I think this was an individual who had a target for whatever reason, and he has made it tough, but I've got some pretty tough investigators too,” said Nanos.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have not publicly named a suspect. Authorities have also not confirmed if Nancy is alive or dead.

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So far, at least three people have been questioned and then released and authorities say they are not suspected of any crime.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a $1 million reward for anyone who provides information that could help “bring her home.” Officials say the investigation remains active as the search for Nancy continues.