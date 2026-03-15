Nancy Guthrie's last conversation with neighbor revealed; mysterious man seen days before kidnapping

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old who vanished from her Tucson-area home earlier this year, continues to raise questions as investigators gather accounts from people who knew her or lived nearby. Recently, a neighbor opened up about Savannah Guthrie's mom's last conversation with them. A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is seen on a sign that people can leave messages on February 26, 2026, in Tucson (Getty Images via AFP)

Nancy Guthrie update The disappearance occurred in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood near Tucson, Arizona, where Guthrie was last seen on January 31. Her family reported her missing the following day, prompting an investigation led by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Despite weeks of searching, authorities have released limited information while they continue reviewing evidence and following potential leads.

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Brian Entin's investigation Journalist Brian Entin, who has been reporting on the case as part of an ongoing investigative series, recently visited the neighborhood and spoke with several residents and workers who had crossed paths with Guthrie before she disappeared.

Among them was a gardener who works near Guthrie’s home and occasionally saw the grandmother while working in the area. The worker described one of the last interactions he remembered having with her.

“It was around eight months since I last saw Mrs Gunthrie. It was early in the morning. The gardener revealed that they had a pretty brief convo, in which he said: “Hi, Mrs Gunthrie, how are you?”

When Entin asked whether Guthrie was ever seen with anyone else, the gardener said he had never noticed anyone accompanying her.

“I never did.”

The worker described Guthrie as a kind and pleasant person, calling her a “very nice lady” and “sweet.”

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Neighbors have also shared observations about unusual activity in the area prior to Guthrie’s disappearance. One nearby resident, Aldine Meister, who has lived in the neighborhood for several years, told Entin about a suspicious encounter she had noticed weeks earlier.

Meister pointed out that there had been some changes in the area around that time.

“There’s an abandoned house at the end of the street and somebody had just moved out next to us,” she said.

She also recalled seeing an unfamiliar man roughly three weeks before Guthrie vanished.

“I couldn't make out his face, although his hat was way down. He was walking down the road, I saw him and I was like, 'Ohhhhh that guy doesn't fit.”

Meister added that the man’s appearance and behavior seemed unusual for the area.

“He was kinda hunched over, not in walking or hiking gear. He was dressed in street clothing,” she elaborated. “So I thought that was weird because that's not normal.”