Sheriff gives update on Nancy Guthrie kidnapper: ‘We believe we know why he did this’
Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed in an interview that officials believe they have identified the motive behind Nancy Guthrie's abduction.
The Arizona sheriff, who is looking into the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, stated that officials think they have identified the motive.
In an NBC News interview released on Thursday, March 12, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided further details regarding the probe, as the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie continues to be unaccounted for.
“We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that,” Nanos stated. “So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Don’t worry about it. You’re not his target.’ You could be. Don't think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. No. Keep your wits about you.”
The sheriff, however, chose not to provide additional details regarding a potential motive, stating, “I think it’s come out from day one. I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”
Nanos further remarked that he will refrain from discussing those theories, adding that they have their own belief and everyone else has theirs.
Speaking about the “mixed” DNA discovery, the Arizona sheriff stated that investigators remain optimistic and the findings will lead them to “somebody.”
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns Savannah Guthrie mom's abductor could ‘absolutely’ strike again
Nancy Guthrie case update
The quest to locate Nancy is nearing its second month, yet no suspects or person of interest have been recognised.
The FBI, along with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, has cited surveillance footage that apparently shows a masked, armed person interfering with her doorbell camera on the morning of her kidnapping on February 1.
Both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have not officially named a suspect or verified whether Nancy is still alive. While the investigation looks for potential clues, at least three people who are not suspects have been arrested and then released.
Authorities released video showing a masked person tampering with Nancy's doorbell camera more than a week after she was reported missing. Despite the FBI's assessment that the suspect is "a male, approximately 5'9" to 5'10" tall, with an average build," the suspect has not been recognized.
Nancy's family members have been ruled out as possible suspects.
In addition to the Guthrie family's $1 million prize, the FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for any information that could help find Nancy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More