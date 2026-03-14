Sheriff gives update on Nancy Guthrie kidnapper: ‘We believe we know why he did this’

The Arizona sheriff, who is looking into the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, stated that officials think they have identified the motive. Arizona Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos of Arizona shared in an NBC interview that officials suspect they have discovered the motive behind the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, who is still unaccounted for. (REUTERS)

In an NBC News interview released on Thursday, March 12, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided further details regarding the probe, as the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie continues to be unaccounted for.

“We believe we know why [the kidnapper] did this and we believe that it was targeted, but we’re not 100% sure of that,” Nanos stated. “So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Don’t worry about it. You’re not his target.’ You could be. Don't think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. No. Keep your wits about you.”

The sheriff, however, chose not to provide additional details regarding a potential motive, stating, “I think it’s come out from day one. I think day one, we had some strong beliefs about what happened and those beliefs haven’t diminished.”

Nanos further remarked that he will refrain from discussing those theories, adding that they have their own belief and everyone else has theirs.

Speaking about the “mixed” DNA discovery, the Arizona sheriff stated that investigators remain optimistic and the findings will lead them to “somebody.”

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns Savannah Guthrie mom's abductor could ‘absolutely’ strike again