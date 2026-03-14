Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns Savannah Guthrie mom's abductor could ‘absolutely’ strike again
Sheriff Chris Nanos alerts the public about potential risks from Nancy Guthrie's abductor, emphasizing a targeted nature of the crime.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has warned that the suspect responsible for Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance could “absolutely" pose a risk again, emphasizing an ongoing threat to public safety 40 days after her disappearance and providing limited new information regarding a potential motive.
Speaking to NBC News, Nanos said, “Criminal minds are criminal minds,” hinting that he has some understanding of the motive behind Guthrie's abduction but chose not to disclose it to the public.
“We believe that it was targeted, but we can't — we're not 100% sure of that,” the sheriff stated. “And so it would be silly to tell people, 'Yea don't worry about it. You're not his target.' No, you could be.”
The 84-year-old mother and grandmother resided independently in the Catalina Foothills, an affluent area located in northern Tucson, Arizona.
She disappeared under questionable circumstances on the morning of February 1 and has not been located since.
Also Read: Who is Sameerah Munshi? Only Muslim woman on Trump's Religious Panel quits over US ‘illegal war’ in Iran
Will DNA found at Nancy's residence lead to somebody?
Nanos stated that investigators continue to be optimistic that the "mixed" DNA discovered at Nancy's residence will lead them to “somebody,” People reported.
The search for Nancy is approaching its seventh week, and no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.
The FBI, along with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, has highlighted surveillance footage that seemingly depicts a masked, armed individual tampering with her doorbell camera on the morning of her abduction on February 1.
The FBI's Phoenix office has described the suspect as a “male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build.” In the video, the man is seen carrying a “black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” according to an FBI post on X.
Neighbors inquired about internet
The Pima County Sheriff's Department, along with the FBI, was recently seen searching the neighborhood. Several residents reported that investigators inquired if they had experienced any disruptions in internet service on the night Nancy went missing.
Nanos confirmed during an interview on Thursday that investigators were examining the potential internet glitches.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More