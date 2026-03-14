Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns Savannah Guthrie mom's abductor could ‘absolutely’ strike again

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has warned that the suspect responsible for Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance could “absolutely" pose a risk again, emphasizing an ongoing threat to public safety 40 days after her disappearance and providing limited new information regarding a potential motive. Sheriff Chris Nanos warns of ongoing risk from the suspect in Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy's disappearance. (via REUTERS)

Speaking to NBC News, Nanos said, “Criminal minds are criminal minds,” hinting that he has some understanding of the motive behind Guthrie's abduction but chose not to disclose it to the public.

“We believe that it was targeted, but we can't — we're not 100% sure of that,” the sheriff stated. “And so it would be silly to tell people, 'Yea don't worry about it. You're not his target.' No, you could be.”

The 84-year-old mother and grandmother resided independently in the Catalina Foothills, an affluent area located in northern Tucson, Arizona.

She disappeared under questionable circumstances on the morning of February 1 and has not been located since.

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Will DNA found at Nancy's residence lead to somebody? Nanos stated that investigators continue to be optimistic that the "mixed" DNA discovered at Nancy's residence will lead them to “somebody,” People reported.

The search for Nancy is approaching its seventh week, and no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

The FBI, along with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, has highlighted surveillance footage that seemingly depicts a masked, armed individual tampering with her doorbell camera on the morning of her abduction on February 1.

The FBI's Phoenix office has described the suspect as a “male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build.” In the video, the man is seen carrying a “black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack,” according to an FBI post on X.

Neighbors inquired about internet The Pima County Sheriff's Department, along with the FBI, was recently seen searching the neighborhood. Several residents reported that investigators inquired if they had experienced any disruptions in internet service on the night Nancy went missing.

Nanos confirmed during an interview on Thursday that investigators were examining the potential internet glitches.