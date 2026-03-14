Nancy Guthrie: Nancy Woodrum case in focus as ex-FBI agent flags similarities; ‘nothing is off the table’

Ex-FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer shared that there were some ‘similarities' and 'dissimilarities’ between the Nancy Guthrie and Nancy Woodrum cases. Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken the night before February 1 and authorities have not yet found the 84-year-old. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

Authorities believe she was taken the night before. However, more than a month on, the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are lead on the case, and the FBI are yet to name any suspects. Guthrie has not been found either –even as investigators had flagged early on that time was of the essence, given her advanced age and medical conditions. As per reports, Guthrie had cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and used a pacemaker.

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With no visible solution to the Guthrie case, many have started to recall the Nancy Woodrum case, especially after a documentary on her ‘vanishing’ dropped on March 13. Amidst this, Coffindaffer shared her expert insights on the similarities and dissimilarities in the two cases.

Nancy Guthrie v Nancy Woodrum case: Ex-FBI agent's insights Coffindaffer on X shared her insights about the similarities and dissimilarities between the two cases.

“There are similarities in the Nancy Guthrie case to the Nancy Woodrum case, but there are also dissimilarities,” she wrote on X.

The former FBI agent added “Nancy Woodrum --Only 62 YO at the time of her death (Nancy Guthrie 84), A worker at her home, Carlos Fuentes Flores, raped Nancy in her home leaving behind his DNA. Flores then took Nancy to a remote area where he bludgeoned and strangled her to death. Carlos did not wear a mask or clothes to conceal his identity when he went to her home and viciously raped her.”

Coffindaffer then addressed the Guthrie situation and wrote “We don't know what happened to Nancy Guthrie for 41 approximately minutes, but nothing is off the table. We don't know where the DNA with more than 2 mixed profiles was recovered from in Nancy Guthrie's house or whether it was blood, semen, saliva, sweat, hair, touch. We just don't know. But, the sheriff said he is hopeful that the DNA will provide answers. I hope he is right.”