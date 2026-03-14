Nancy Guthrie case: FBI recovers new security images before her disappearance; Any suspicious activity found?

The FBI has discovered more images from the security cameras of Nancy Guthrie on the night she went missing. New images from security cameras concerning Nancy Guthrie, who went missing on February 1, have been discovered. (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

The 84-year-old was last seen at her residence on January 31, and her family reported her as missing the next day. There have been minimal updates regarding the case, with the most significant lead thus far being video footage from Nancy's front door that depicts a masked and armed person interfering with her door camera.

Savannah Guthrie's mother has been unaccounted for since the early hours of February 1. The photographs were captured in the days and weeks preceding her disappearance and were retrieved from three distinct cameras — positioned at Guthrie's front entrance, above her driveway, and in the backyard, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the Guthrie case who spoke to Fox News.

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Pima County Sheriff's Department issues statement In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said that they are persistently examining different types of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case, which encompasses materials from laboratories along with images and videos recorded by cameras.

“At this time, we will not comment on the details or status of this analysis,” the department added.

Nancy Guthrie update: Here's what new pictures reveal ABC and Fox have obtained some of the new information discovered from the cameras.

The images were retrieved in recent weeks from motion-activated cameras focused on the swimming pool, the backyard, and the side yard. Although investigators could not recover any video footage, thumbnail images were generated when the cameras were activated by motion.

However, sources informed ABC that the cameras did not record anything suspicious. Investigators were able to see several people in the back and side yards over an unspecified duration leading up to Nancy's abduction.

The cameras did not capture any activity on the night of the kidnapping. However, they did record persons in the days preceding the event. Following Nancy's abduction, law enforcement personnel were seen near the pool in some of the images.

The source conveyed to ABC that investigators have not reached any conclusions regarding the lack of recordings on the night of the abduction.