Nancy Guthrie: Old bedroom clip of Savannah Guthrie's mom surfaces; ex-FBI agent slams Annie, Tommaso Cioni speculations

Kelly revealed the clip, which also showed Guthrie and weighed in on how it might have gone against the family.

Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills residence, near Tucson, Arizona , the night before.

Nancy Guthrie's bedroom was seen in a 2013 Today segment and the clip was unearthed by Megyn Kelly, host of The Megyn Kelly Show. This comes as authorities are yet to find Today show host Savannah Guthrie 's mother, after her family reported the 84-year-old missing from her home on February 1.

“So what’s interesting about that clip is you can see where she slept every night. And you can see exactly what this abductor must have walked into. I mean, does anybody’s mother dramatically overhaul their bedroom when they’re in their 80s, 70s? I mean, that was, what, 13 years ago?” the talk show host said.

She added “The point is simply you can see right into her bedroom and, generally, the way it was and the way it was set up. And she lives in the same house.”

Kelly also linked the footage of the bedroom to the ransom notes the family got in the wake of the disappearance.

“We had an alleged kidnapper note early on in the Nancy Guthrie scandal, claiming they knew exactly where she kept her Apple Watch. And they had described something inside Nancy’s bedroom…Did those people behind that note see this segment?,” she questioned.

Kelly further continued “I could describe the inside of that room to a T. And if you didn’t know that the Today show had aired that footage in 2013, you would be very convinced that I had been inside Nancy Guthrie’s bedroom…I wonder whether the authorities are even aware that this was broadcast publicly.”

The conservative commentator also noted two ways in which bad actors might have used the Nancy Guthrie bedroom footage.

“To actually go into the bedroom and show off the most intimate area of her mom’s life may have given somebody some sort of way of manipulating either the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department by being able to say you knew what it looked like. Or, potentially giving you a road map for what you would encounter once you go into that bedroom, if you were a bad guy willing to do some homework,” Kelly said.

Ex-FBI agent slams Annie, Tommaso Cioni speculations While information continues to flow in the Guthrie case, speculations have kept swirling around daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Guthrie had had dinner with Annie the night she's believed to have been taken and Cioni reportedly dropped her home. This made him one of the last people to see her before she was taken.

Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had also reported that Cioni might be a suspect, but authorities had quashed that. Since then, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects.

However, social media rumors kept doing the rounds and scrutiny increased amid law enforcement reportedly not having returned the couple's vehicle yet. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer slammed such buzz and said “I can't wait to break down all the erroneous conclusions, supposition, and just plain wrong details…This has to be so difficult for Annie and Savannah to take.... Imagine being all but accused of murdering your mom when you had nothing to do with it.”