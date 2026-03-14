Nancy Guthrie: Annie Guthrie ‘dear missing’ video raises questions; Savannah Guthrie takes big decision on Tommaso Cioni
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1, and since then, there's been interest aplenty in Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, though they're not suspects.
Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been a month since, but she's not been found. Amid this, there has been an ongoing public interest in Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
Guthrie, 84, is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night she was taken. Cioni reportedly dropped her off home, which is close to where they live, after dinner. This made them among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Initially, Ashleigh Banfield a former News Nation journalist had said that Cioni might be a suspect, which had sparked off the interest in the two. However, since then, her claims have been quashed and the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, has stated that none of the family members are suspects.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's pants, knee brace found near Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni's home? Pic with Savannah Guthrie sparks buzz
Amid an ongoing interest in Annie and Cioni, an old reading of Guthrie's daughter has surfaced, sparking a buzz online. It is titled ‘dear missing’ and was read out by Annie in 2015. It is from her time at the University of Arizona Poetry Center. Annie said the poems were from ‘Chorus, the middle section.’
The reading seems to indicate that the text material is about someone missing another person and dealing with that feeling.
One person shared the reading and remarked on X “Why is Annie. Guthrie she so dark? Little did she know, that 10 years after she was reading this out loud to people, that she would be talking to her mom Nancy Guthrie.”
Savannah Guthrie's big decision on Tommaso Cioni
Meanwhile, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, who is Annie's sister and the missing octogenarian's daughter, has reportedly taken a decision to come out in support of brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
Megyn Kelly said that Savannah is furious over the reports that had claimed Cioni was a suspect, as per RadarOnline. Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Kelly said “I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law. Can you blame her?”.
On the March 12 episode, she added “I mean, that of course, she loves her sister. I'm sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I'm sure she genuinely doesn't believe they had anything to do with it.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More