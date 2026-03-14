Nancy Guthrie: Annie Guthrie ‘dear missing’ video raises questions; Savannah Guthrie takes big decision on Tommaso Cioni

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing by her family on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been a month since, but she's not been found. Amid this, there has been an ongoing public interest in Guthrie's daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Nancy Guthrie had dinner with daughter Annie the night before she was reported missing and Tommaso Cioni reportedly dropped her off home. (X/@901Lulu, X/@BrianaWhitney)

Guthrie, 84, is believed to have had dinner with Annie the night she was taken. Cioni reportedly dropped her off home, which is close to where they live, after dinner. This made them among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken. Initially, Ashleigh Banfield a former News Nation journalist had said that Cioni might be a suspect, which had sparked off the interest in the two. However, since then, her claims have been quashed and the Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, has stated that none of the family members are suspects.

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Amid an ongoing interest in Annie and Cioni, an old reading of Guthrie's daughter has surfaced, sparking a buzz online. It is titled ‘dear missing’ and was read out by Annie in 2015. It is from her time at the University of Arizona Poetry Center. Annie said the poems were from ‘Chorus, the middle section.’

The reading seems to indicate that the text material is about someone missing another person and dealing with that feeling.

One person shared the reading and remarked on X “Why is Annie. Guthrie she so dark? Little did she know, that 10 years after she was reading this out loud to people, that she would be talking to her mom Nancy Guthrie.”

Savannah Guthrie's big decision on Tommaso Cioni Meanwhile, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, who is Annie's sister and the missing octogenarian's daughter, has reportedly taken a decision to come out in support of brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

Megyn Kelly said that Savannah is furious over the reports that had claimed Cioni was a suspect, as per RadarOnline. Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Kelly said “I have not been able to confirm that the Guthrie family wants to sue Ashleigh Banfield, but I have confirmed that Savannah is livid about that report and definitely does not suspect her or her brother-in-law. Can you blame her?”.

On the March 12 episode, she added “I mean, that of course, she loves her sister. I'm sure she loves her brother-in-law, and I'm sure she genuinely doesn't believe they had anything to do with it.”