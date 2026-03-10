Nancy Guthrie case: Is Luke Daley planning to sue Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos? What we know

Now, in a fresh update, it is being reported that Luke Daley could sue the PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos for what he and his mother were allegedly subjected to. Jonathan Lee Riches, a social media investigative journalist, reported Monday that a lawsuit from Daley targeting PCSD could soon be filed.

Daley, 37, previously slammed the PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos over the questioning, saying in an interview with True Crime Arizona that he has "nothing to do" with the case. He accused PCSD of conducting a "fishing expedition to get me to say something.” Daley's 77-year-old mother was also questioned as part of the Nancy Guthrie probe. Both were released within a few hours.

The Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case has seen many twists and turns since the 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1. On one occasion, a former conman from Arizona, Luke Daley, was briefly detained for questioning by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

As of now, however, Daley has not officially said that he will file a lawsuit against Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Also read: Alex Fleming identified as body found in Phoenix canal: Is there a Nancy Guthrie link?

What Luke Daley Said Luke Daley has been quite vocal about the questioning he and his mother were subjected to and the unnecessary media attention that it brought on them. They were questioned over Daley's purported resemblance to the suspect seen in the doorbell video FBI released from the night of Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

Daley had first opened up about the probe in an interview with Briana Whitney on True Crime Arizona. He said that "like everyone else," he also wants Nancy to come home and be safe.”

“It’s not me,” Daley said, about his potential resemblance to the suspect in the video. “I don’t see the resemblance to it looking like me. Absolutely not. I have nothing to do with this case. The whole time during the questioning, it seemed like more of a fishing expedition to get me to say something.”

The 40-year-old has also raised objections over how he was detained. He accused PCSD of following him as he was driving, stopping him and then taking him to the station in cuffs.

“I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe," he said. "I hope that she’s safe. I hope that they find her.”

As of now March 9, Monday, no suspect has been identified or arrested in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance as PCSD and FBI continue looking for leads.