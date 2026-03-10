Nancy Guthrie case: Savannah Guthrie looks grim as she's spotted in NYC with husband Michael Feldman
Savannah Guthrie was seen in NYC as search for her mother, Nancy enters sixth week amid a break from broadcasting duties to focus on and support her family
NBC’s “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie was seen in New York City over the weekend as authorities continue searching for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, TMZ reported.
Photos published by TMZ show the journalist stepping out wearing casual clothes and sunglasses as the search for her 84-year-old mother enters its sixth week.
Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1. Investigators say evidence at the residence suggests she did not leave voluntarily and that foul play is suspected.
Read more: Alex Fleming identified as body found in Phoenix: Is there a Nancy Guthrie link?
Public appeals and emotional toll on the family amid Nancy's disappearance
Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly made emotional appeals for her mother's safe return. In videos shared earlier in the investigation, she pleaded for anyone responsible to come forward and said the family was willing to communicate with potential kidnappers.
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has forced Savannah to step away from several major broadcasting duties, including planned coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, as she assisted in the search effort of her mother.
Savannah was seen with her husband, Michael Feldman and their son Charles during an emotionally difficult period for Guthrie, who has stepped back from several professional commitments to focus on the investigation and support her family.
Savannah, who had returned to the "Today" studio last Thursday for a brief and emotional visit, managed a few smiles even in the midst of the trauma, per TMZ.
Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert sees chilling parallel to Idaho murders case
Investigation continues as search enters sixth week
The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are actively working on the case, which remains unsolved more than five weeks after Nancy Guthrie disappeared.
Potential evidence, including gloves, a backpack, and security footage from neighboring residences, was found by the authorities; however, detectives have not made any updates on how they connect to Nancy Guthrie publicly available.
At one point, speculation intensified after a body was discovered near a Phoenix canal, but police later confirmed it was unrelated to the Guthrie case.
According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, cadaver dogs had been used earlier in the case, but no suspects have been made public, and she has not been located. It had been weeks since they were last seen. Nanos told Fox News, “[Cadaver dogs]They are available if needed in the future.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More