Nancy Guthrie case: Savannah Guthrie looks grim as she's spotted in NYC with husband Michael Feldman

NBC’s “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie was seen in New York City over the weekend as authorities continue searching for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, TMZ reported. Savannah Guthrie was seen in New York City while search for her mother, Nancy goes on amid break from broadcasting duties to focus on and support her family (via REUTERS)

Photos published by TMZ show the journalist stepping out wearing casual clothes and sunglasses as the search for her 84-year-old mother enters its sixth week.

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1. Investigators say evidence at the residence suggests she did not leave voluntarily and that foul play is suspected.

Public appeals and emotional toll on the family amid Nancy's disappearance Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly made emotional appeals for her mother's safe return. In videos shared earlier in the investigation, she pleaded for anyone responsible to come forward and said the family was willing to communicate with potential kidnappers.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has forced Savannah to step away from several major broadcasting duties, including planned coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, as she assisted in the search effort of her mother.

Savannah was seen with her husband, Michael Feldman and their son Charles during an emotionally difficult period for Guthrie, who has stepped back from several professional commitments to focus on the investigation and support her family.

Savannah, who had returned to the "Today" studio last Thursday for a brief and emotional visit, managed a few smiles even in the midst of the trauma, per TMZ.