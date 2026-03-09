Nancy Guthrie update: Expert sees chilling parallel to Idaho murders case

The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie, has drawn comparisons to the infamous Idaho murders as investigators continue the search more than a month after she was allegedly abducted. Investigators still have no suspects in the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie as journalist points to investigative parallels with the University of Idaho murders case. (Getty Images via AFP)

Law-enforcement officials believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of February 1, but authorities have yet to name a suspect or person of interest in the case.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie update: Is suspect someone very close? Shocking details out

What is the connection between Nancy Guthrie and the Idaho Murders? In the Idaho Murders case, authorities initially had limited evidence before eventually identifying suspect Bryan Kohberger through trace DNA on a knife sheath. According to CBS News, experts now say similar forensic approaches could prove crucial in the Guthrie investigation.

On March 7, NewsNation reporter Brian Entin revealed the connection in the most recent episode of his YouTube series, Brian Entin Investigates. Brian examined a significant parallel between Nancy Guthrie's disappearance and the Idaho Murders on Saturday's show.

He explained that in both cases, TikTok detectives have swarmed social media to blame innocent people for the murders. The most recent victim of this activity is Nancy's family acquaintance, Dominic Evans, an old friend and former bandmate of Nancy's son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

In the Idaho case, TikTok detectives accused innocent people of being involved in a circumstance that was strikingly similar to the Nancy Guthrie case. Entin elaborated that a University of Idaho professor was accused of the murders by a TikTok psychic from very early on, who was posting nonstop without providing any proof.

Similarly, commenters on social media said that Dominic had the "athletic build," facial hair (goatee and moustache), and even a wrist tattoo visible in the video of the masked person using the doorbell outside Nancy's house.

However, Brian clarified that there was no evidence or confirmation from law enforcement that Dominic was even being considered.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie: Annie, Tommaso Cioni, Savannah's flower laying sparks buzz

Investigation continues with no solid leads The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its 34th day with no arrests and no update on the location of Nancy.

Federal officials have returned to the locale around Nancy's house as their probe takes new turns. Authorities went door-to-door on March 5, asking locals if they saw anything out of the ordinary when she vanished.

Investigators inquired about possible internet outages in the neighborhood that evening, according to several homeowners who spoke with NBC News.

Residents said that officials also asked for access to any video footage that may have been captured during that period. According to Entin, when a neighbor looked at their Ring camera history from the night Nancy vanished, they saw a "not available" display.