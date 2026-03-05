Nancy Guthrie: Why Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni were cleared before case was closed; ex-FBI agent explains

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, remains missing. Her family reported the case on February 1 and authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. Nancy Guthrie had had dinner with daughter Annie the night before she was reported missing and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni reportedly dropped her off home that night. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are on the case, but while law enforcement officials have not yet named a suspect, sheriff Chris Nanos cleared the name of the Guthrie family members. In a statement he noted that none of them were suspects in the case. This took the spotlight off Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, who had been subject to immense speculation since news of the octogenarian's disappearance broke.

Guthrie had had dinner with her daughter, Annie, the night before. Cioni, her son-in-law, and Annie's husband reportedly dropped Guthrie home after, and was one of the last people to see her before she was taken. They reportedly live close to Guthrie's Catalina Foothills house. Former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield had reported that Cioni might be a suspect, which had triggered an interest in the couple. However, it has become amply clear since then that law enforcement is not treating them as suspects, but interest in the duo has still continued.

Now, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer explained how cops managed to clear the names of Annie and Tommaso Cioni before the Nancy Guthrie case got closed. The video was originally posted on her YouTube channel on March 1, and shared on X on her profile amid growing interest.

“Many have been asking: ‘How can LE clear someone before the case has been concluded?’ Below is how we do it,” she wrote, sharing the link to her video.