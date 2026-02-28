Nancy Guthrie: Annie Guthrie, son-in-law Tommaso Cioni increase home security amid scrutiny; ‘how traumatic…’

Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband Tommaso Cioni, have reportedly increased security at their home. This comes as the search continues for the 84-year-old who was reported missing on February 1, by her family. Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie reportedly increased security at their home amid Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (X/@crimeunmasked, X/@mikerreports)

Notably, son-in-law Cioni and Annie live close to Guthrie's Catalina Foothills residence near Tucson, Arizona. The octogenarian also reportedly had dinner with Annie the night before she was reported missing. Cioni reportedly dropped her off home after dinner. Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her home the night before February 1, which would make Cioni one of the last people to see her before tragedy befell.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Annie Guthrie, husband Tommaso Cioni's neighbors share details about couple; 'didn't engage…'

Former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield also reported that Cioni was a suspect, which authorities had initially denied. Later, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos clarified that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects. However, given that Guthrie had spent a large part of the evening before her disappearance with Annie and Cioni, the couple were subjected to heightened public scrutiny with several baseless speculations swirling around them as well.

Amid such circumstances, it was reported that the duo was increasing security at their home. “Nancy’s isn’t the only Guthrie home to see increased security measures. Annie’s added new cameras, and someone also placed a bouquet of yellow flowers at her mailbox,” Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz shared on X.

He attached photos of Annie and Cioni's home as well.

Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni home: Photos emerge A set of three photos was shared by the journalist. One showed a view of the house. The second image was zoomed in to show a camera looking outward.

The third image showed a bunch of yellow flowers placed below the mailbox in front of the house.