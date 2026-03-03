Edit Profile
    Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah, Annie and Tommaso Cioni share emotional hug outside Catalina home; video

    Savannah Guthrie, sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni shared an emotional hug outside Nancy Guthrie’s Catalina home Monday afternoon.

    Updated on: Mar 03, 2026 12:25 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    On Monday afternoon, Savannah Guthrie, her elder sister Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, visited Nancy Guthrie's home in Catalina. The two sisters and Cioni shared an emotional hug in front of the mailbox outside the home near Tucson, Arizona where well-wishers have been leaving messages of quick return for the 84-year-old.

    A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)
    A photograph of Nancy Guthrie is displayed on a banner in front of the KVOA television station on March 01, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. (Getty Images via AFP)

    Here's the video of Tommaso Cioni, Annie and Savannah Guthrie's emotional hug.

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
