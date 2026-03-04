Nancy Guthrie: Ex-FBI agent slams cold case report as Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie get back car; homicide team roped in
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, has not been found over a month after she was reported missing.
Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It's been a month since and Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have not found her yet, or announced any suspects. Given the lack of concrete movement in the case, TMZ reported law enforcement telling them it was becoming a ‘cold case’.
A cold case is an unsolved violent crime that remains inactive for a prolonged period of time due to a lack of evidence.
However, a former FBI agent, who's been tracking this case on social media slammed reports of the case going cold and offered her expertise on the matter.
Jennifer Coffindaffer wrote on X, “Anyone reporting that Nancy's case is cold has no idea what that term means and has never worked a day of law enforcement in their life.” She added “The FBI has so many video leads that they have relocated to Phoenix for additional analytics resources. They have a glove, DNA from inside the house, videos, Porch Guy leads and so much more we know nothing about.”
Tapping into her expertise as a former special agent, she continued “This case is red hot in terms of actionable leads.…It only takes one good one to break the case wide open.”
Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni getting back car
While there's no movement in the Guthrie case yet, reports indicated that daughter Annie and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, were getting back their car.
Investigators had taken it in amid the probe, even as the couple was subjected to endless online speculation. A former NewsNation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, had reported on Cioni likely being the suspect, which had sparked the initial interest.
Since then, authorities made it clear that he was not a suspect, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos cleared the name of the entire Guthrie family, including Annie. However, there's been continued interest in the two since they reportedly live close to Guthrie's place. Further, the octogenarian had had dinner with Annie, the night she's believed to have gone missing. Reports also indicate that Cioni dropped her off home after dinner, which might make him among the last people to see her before she was taken.
Meanwhile, the two were spotted in public for the first time yesterday, as they left a card at their mother's memorial.
Homicide team roped into Guthrie case
Nanos, while speaking to NBC News, said that the homicide team was now working with the FBI on the Guthrie case. However, he added that officials were operating under the assumption that Guthrie was alive.
“I think the investigators are definitely closer,” Nanos had said.
