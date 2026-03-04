Nancy Guthrie: Ex-FBI agent slams cold case report as Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie get back car; homicide team roped in

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It's been a month since and Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have not found her yet, or announced any suspects. Given the lack of concrete movement in the case, TMZ reported law enforcement telling them it was becoming a ‘cold case’. A memory for Nancy Guthrie is seen as authorities continue to search for the 84-year-old. (Getty Images via AFP)

A cold case is an unsolved violent crime that remains inactive for a prolonged period of time due to a lack of evidence.

However, a former FBI agent, who's been tracking this case on social media slammed reports of the case going cold and offered her expertise on the matter.

Jennifer Coffindaffer wrote on X, “Anyone reporting that Nancy's case is cold has no idea what that term means and has never worked a day of law enforcement in their life.” She added “The FBI has so many video leads that they have relocated to Phoenix for additional analytics resources. They have a glove, DNA from inside the house, videos, Porch Guy leads and so much more we know nothing about.”

Tapping into her expertise as a former special agent, she continued “This case is red hot in terms of actionable leads.…It only takes one good one to break the case wide open.”