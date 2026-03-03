Nancy Guthrie: Tommaso Cioni and Annie Guthrie leave card at mother's memorial; photos surface

The account shared photos of the card. NewsNation later reported on the contents of the card.

Journalists outside the home near Tucson, Arizona , shared video of the three of them hugging emotionally in front of the memorial. Later, the X account JLR Investigates revealed that Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni left a card at the memorial.

On Monday, as the search for Nancy Guthrie entered the fifth week, her daughters Annie and Savannah and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, paid a visit to the makeshift memorial erected by neighbors outside the home in Catalina.

According to NewsNation, the card read: “Momma, we miss you so much! Our hearts are broken. We are standing on ash, on scored earth! But Mom, though we are surrounded by so much darkness and uncertainty, our love burns bright. We love you Mommy. We miss you so much. Our best friend!!”

The Guthrie family members were heavily linked to the disappearance on the 84-year-old. Tommaso Cioni, especially, was targeted by tabloids after a NewsNation reporter named him a potential suspect. However, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has cleared the family in the case noting that they have been fully cooperative.

Last week, however, the PCSD said that Annie and Tommaso Cioni's car is still part of the investigation.

The Guthrie family has announced a reward of $1m million in addition to the FBI's $100,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie being found. So far, despite thousands of tips coming in on the FBI hotline, no major headway in the investigation has been made.

Latest On The Investigation Into Nancy Guthrie's Probe The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is being carried out by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department. In the first two weeks of the search, investigators looked at Nancy Guthrie's home, followed by the home of Annie and Tommaso. They also searched the areas around the house, along with volunteer groups.

The FBI has discovered multiple black gloves that matches the one the suspect was seen wearing on the door cam video of Nancy Guthrie's home on the night of the disappearance. The DNA recovered from one of the gloves did not lead to any hits.

The DNA has not been sent for genetic genealogy to trace a possible suspect through genetic links. The process could take anywhere between months and a year, Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County had said.

The FBI has moved its base from Tucson to the field office in Phoenix, though it maintains that it does not mean a reduction in the number of agents on the ground.