Who is Callahan Walsh? Slain child Adam Walsh's brother weighs in on Nancy Guthrie probe, ‘It’s gone from hot, to cold…’

Amid the investigation into the Nancy Guthrie case, Callahan Walsh, co-host of ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ told Fox News Digital that there is "a lot that sticks out" in the disappearance. Walsh, who works closely on various missing persons cases, noted that the fact that Nancy has not been found yet makes it "very much a unique case." Who is Callahan Walsh? Slain child Adam Walsh's brother weighs in on Nancy Guthrie probe (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Callahan Walsh/LinkedIn)

Walsh also said that not many seniors go missing, adding that they generally wander off or get in the car and are not able to navigate back home.

"The way this investigation has ebbed and flowed, it’s gone from hot, to cold, to hot [and] back to cold again," Walsh said. "Our hope is that Nancy is found alive [and] that she is brought home and reunited with her family."

Who is Callahan Walsh? Wash is the brother of Adam Walsh, who was kidnapped and brutally murdered in 1981 at the age of six. He now co-hosts ‘America’s Most Wanted' with his father, John Walsh.

Walsh serves as the executive director of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

He revealed that his parents felt that "not knowing was the hardest part" after Adam went missing.

"The two weeks that we looked for Adam, my parents couldn’t sleep. They would do anything to get Adam back, and we know what the Guthrie family is going through," Walsh said.

Walsh also weighed in on the $1 million reward Nancy’s family is offering for her recovery. He explained that it may be "the motivating factor" that gets a person to come forward with credible information about Nancy.

"This amount of money is life-changing. This could really get somebody to second guess why they’ve not been truthful about what they know and could be the reason that they finally come forward with that piece of information that the family is desperate for, that law enforcement is desperate for," Walsh said. "Information that could absolutely lead to not only Nancy’s recovery, but the apprehension of the suspects as well."

Despite days of search, authorities have not yet named any suspects.

"We know her family will never give up hope," Walsh said. "We will never give up hope and law enforcement won’t either."

Talking about his work with NCMEC, Walsh said that while sifting through the tips can be a challenge, they often tip the scales in a case.

"They’ve helped us recover nearly 1,200 fugitives, the worst of the worst … and it’s because of the public tips that have been provided," Walsh said. "I always say, it’s like looking for a needle in a stack of needles."

He also noted that having more tips is always better than having no tips.

"As tiny as you might think it is, it might be that little bit of the puzzle that law enforcement has been looking for this whole time," Walsh said.

Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson home. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that the Guthrie family has been “nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” adding, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”