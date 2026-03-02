Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Nancy Guthrie update: Neighbors issue stern warning to media, plan candlelight vigil for missing 84-year-old

    Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has garnered public interest. Residents near her Tucson home express frustration over media traffic and issued a warning

    Updated on: Mar 02, 2026 4:33 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Read more: Nancy Guthrie case: Arizona installs panic rooms ‘impossible to break in’

    Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has garnered public interest. Residents near her Tucson home express frustration over media traffic and issued a warning (Getty Images via AFP)
    Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has garnered public interest. Residents near her Tucson home express frustration over media traffic and issued a warning (Getty Images via AFP)

    Candlelight vigil to honor Nancy Guthrie

    JLR Investigates on X shared that locals are also planning a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. tonight near the KVOA station on Elm Street in Tucson to honour Nancy Guthrie and show solidarity with her family.

    As of March 1, authorities have not named any suspects nor confirmed any definitive lead in the disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI continue to analyse surveillance footage, DNA evidence and thousands of tips submitted by the public.

    A neighbour’s Ring camera video showing multiple vehicles moving through the area on the night Nancy was last seen has given investigators new leads to explore, though it remains unclear if these recordings contain actionable evidence

    • Shirin Gupta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shirin Gupta

      Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Nancy Guthrie Update: Neighbors Issue Stern Warning To Media, Plan Candlelight Vigil For Missing 84-year-old
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes