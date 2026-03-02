Nancy Guthrie update: Neighbors issue stern warning to media, plan candlelight vigil for missing 84-year-old

JLR Investigates on X shared that locals are also planning a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. tonight near the KVOA station on Elm Street in Tucson to honour Nancy Guthrie and show solidarity with her family.
As of March 1, authorities have not named any suspects nor confirmed any definitive lead in the disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI continue to analyse surveillance footage, DNA evidence and thousands of tips submitted by the public.
A neighbour’s Ring camera video showing multiple vehicles moving through the area on the night Nancy was last seen has given investigators new leads to explore, though it remains unclear if these recordings contain actionable evidence
