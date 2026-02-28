Nancy Guthrie: Luke Daley's neighbor shares update on Tucson man detained over kidnapping; ‘hasn't been seen since…'
Luke Daley's neighbor reportedly shared a crucial update on the man who was briefly detained as authorities probe Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case.
Luke Daley was briefly detained over Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Authorities took in the Tucson man, sparking immense buzz online. However, he has been released since then and not named a suspect in any way. Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home on February 1. Authorities believe she was kidnapped the night before.
Daley was detained as the FBI and local authorities executed search warrants on their home and a Range Rover. Their home is reportedly around two miles from Guthrie's place near Tucson, Arizona. Later, his lawyer clarified that Daley had no connection ‘whatsoever' to Guthrie and her kidnapping.
However, interest has persisted in Daley even as authorities have not brought in any suspect in the case yet. Now, one of his neighbors have reportedly provided a key update about the Tucson man.
What Luke Daley's neighbor said
Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR reported speaking to one of Daley's neighbors. Notably, this conversation happened some days back on February 24. The independent investigative journalist who's reporting on the Guthrie case from the ground there, shared his interaction on X.
“I spoke to Luke Daley's neighbor who lives across the rd from him during my LIVE,” he wrote. “He said that authorities never asked him for home surveillance.” the neighbor added. JLR further reported that the neighbor did not think either Daley or his mother were involved in the matter and that Daley had not been seen since February 13.
“He said he doesn't think Luke or his mom are involved with the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping & Luke hasn't been seen since Friday the 13th.”
Daley has remained a source of fascination for those tracking the case online, despite repeatedly establishing that he's not connected with the Guthrie case. Even today after a couple were seen engaging in a photoshoot outside Guthrie's home, people asked questions about Daley.
One person wanted Grok to match whether the person walking in the photo moved like Daley. The AI chatbot replied “I searched extensively but couldn't find any public videos or links showing Luke Daley walking. No footage from the raid or elsewhere is available online. He has no public Instagram, X, TikTok, or similar accounts. News outlets referenced one photo from what appears to be his private Facebook, but nothing more. As a private individual, his personal media isn't out there.”
Another woman Kayla Noel Day had also been allegedly detained in the Guthrie case and her name was dragged up as well amid ire over the couple shooting in front of Guthrie's residence.
