Nancy Guthrie: Photoshoot outside Savannah Guthrie's mother's house sparks outrage; 'Kayla Day's friend'

A woman and her cameraman were spotted outside Nancy Guthrie 's home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona . The individual appeared to be doing a photoshoot, angering many online. This comes as authorities continue to search for the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, who they believe was taken from her home the night before February 1.

One person on X wrote “You are standing POSING and practically doing a photo shoot outside missing 84 year old woman’s home - god knows where she is or what has happened to her?,” and shared more photos of the two.

The two reportedly did not want to engage when asked questions about what they were doing. Their actions caused outrage among many.

Another added “lets see how fast Sheriff Nanos comes out for these pair, this is something he would investigate.”

The incident caused outrage among many with one person writing “So this is what you do in front of a 84-year-old missing ladies home ? so disrespectful ! nothing wrong With doing a photo shoot but find another location ! Time to closed that street down.”

A person sarcastically remarked “Imagine an 84-year-old woman is missing and her home is an active crime scene, but you decide it’s the perfect backdrop for your 'edgy' photoshoot. Absolutely zero respect for Nancy Guthrie or the family. The @PimaSheriff asked for space, not a fashion show. Do better.”

Another slammed the action as ‘disgraceful’ and wondered if an id on the pair had been found out by online sleuths. Amid buzz about the duo, speculations began to do the rounds that the person was Kayla Day's friend.

Kayla Day friend buzz: Fact check One person commented on the photos of the two saying “Word around the street is that she's friends with Kayla Day.”

Another asked “is this girl one of Kayla days friends”.

Kayla Noel Day was allegedly detained in relation to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. However, any claims linking her to the two individuals seen today are incorrect.

Grok fact-checked speculations, saying “No public info or reports link the woman in that photoshoot to Kayla Day as a friend (or at all). Kayla's alleged ties are distant/ unverified family speculation at best, with her own background as a Tucson tattoo artist—but nothing connects this model or photographer to her circle. The scene's just drawn online backlash for the location.”