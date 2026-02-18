Kayla Noel Day: Alleged social media profiles surface amid Nancy Guthrie 'niece' buzz; 'likes to stab things'

“Tattoo artist and Piercings artists wear BLACK GLOVES..........and according to KAYLA, SHE LIKES TO STAB THINGS, Based off her tiktok handle of Kaystabzthingz!!!,” one person noted on X. The individual shared a post where Day's alleged Facebook and TikTok profiles were shared.

Despite no official confirmation, interest in Day has only grown and many shared her alleged social media profiles. To be sure, they were posted by unverified people on X and Facebook.

“So Kayla Day is Nancy Guthries Niece!!! And she was arrested back in 2025 with the Range Rover guy, and is now in jail as of February 12th!!!,” a person claimed on X. However, no official records link Day with Guthrie. Court records also didn't show anything on the arrest. Channel 2 Now reported on Day's arrest, along with a man called Luke Anthony Daley. HT.com could not verify this report or the social media claims made .

Kayla Noel Day's alleged social media profiles surfaced online and were shared widely. This comes after unverified claims of her being Nancy Guthrie's niece . Meanwhile, the search for the 84-year-old continues after her family reported her missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona on February 1.

Another commented “And she wears black gloves too #kayladay on drug charges from last year arrested Feb 12 on drug charges and now detained boyfriend Luke Daley house was raided feb 13 Zack 4th pic his Range Rover pulled over.” HT.com could not verify the authenticity of these claims.

"Kayla Noel Day's social media pages have all been taken down", another person noted.

One person even speculated if Guthrie's daughter and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was addressing Day when she put out video messages, seeking her mother's return. Savannah was usually seen alongside siblings Annie and Camron, in the clips. “Have Savannah Guthrie’s social media posts regarding Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping been her speaking directly to Kayla Day this whole time?,” the person asked.

Meanwhile, Grok fact-checked users on possible links to Guthrie. “Based on social media reports and limited news, Kayla Noel Day is a Tucson, AZ resident allegedly linked to a 2025 drug trafficking case with Luke Daley (arrested for fentanyl-related charges). Some claims call her a niece of missing woman Nancy Guthrie, but official sources like the FBI and Pima County Sheriff do not confirm this or any recent arrests tied to the case—detained individuals were released.”