Nancy Guthrie case: What is investigative genetic genealogy? Cops try tactic that helped catch Bryan Kohberger

Brian Entin of News Nation, who has been actively reporting on the Guthrie case, noted “As suspected - they will use investigative genetic genealogy in Nancy Guthrie investigation. This is what helped catch Kohberger.”

Notably, IGG was the technique that helped authorities nab Bryan Kohberger , the Idaho student killing suspect. He was arrested in December 2022 in Pennsylvania through a combination of DNA evidence found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, forensic genetic genealogy, surveillance footage of his white Hyundai Elantra, and phone records. IGG had reportedly helped transform the cold DNA sample from the knife sheath into an actionable lead that led to Kohberger's arrest after he allegedly killed four.

This comes after the DNA from the glove in Guthrie's case did not throw up any hits on the CODIS. The FBI database is known to help law enforcement compare evidence from crime scenes to existing DNA of offenders and so on.

A break might be coming in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping as authorities are turning to a powerful test that might help nab whoever is behind it. As per several reports the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's office are turning to investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) to try and find the person responsible.

What is investigative genetic genealogy (IGG)? ﻿Forensic investigative genetic genealogy (abbreviated FIGG, IGG, or FGG) has been hailed as a groundbreaking tool in the field of criminal investigations.

It is an innovative approach combining traditional genealogy along with advanced DNA analysis in order to solve crimes. The forensic technique makes use of DNA and family tree research to identify unknown suspects.

This was usually used to solve cold cases but are now used for cases where other leads may have dried up. “I truly believe that this is the new fingerprint,” an investigator said as per Texas District & County Attorneys Association.

While Guthrie's case will now turn to IGG and authorities already struck gold in the Kohberger investigation, perhaps the most famous case cracked was that of the Golden State Killer.

GSK was a prolific serial killer active in the California in the 1970s and 80s. He's believed to be responsible for at least 13 murders and 51 home invasion rapes. The case was finally solved in 2018 using IGG.

Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities have noted that time is of the essence since the 84-year-old is not expected to keep good health in absence of her daily medication, which was left behind at the house near Tucson, Arizona, from where she is believed to have been taken. A report indicated that Guthrie struggles with high blood pressure and cardiac issues, and makes use of a pacemaker. A 'signal sniffer' was also used to try and locate the pacemaker signal and hone in on Guthrie. However, her whereabouts remain unknown at this time.

The Pima County Sheriff's office confirmed that they didn't believe Guthrie had been taken across the border to Mexico, as per Fox News. Sheriff Chris Nanos also cleared the Guthrie family – including daughter and TODAY show host, Savannah, siblings Annie and Camron, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.