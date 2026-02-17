Nancy Guthrie's niece arrested? Bizarre claims on Feb 13 raid near Tucson home debunked
Bizarre speculations on Nancy Guthrie on social media are growing day by day as law enforcement struggles to make a headway more than two weeks after she disappeared on January 31. The latest to hit the internet is the 84-year-old's purported niece and her alleged role in the kidnapping.
Social media posts now claim that an individual named Kayla Noel Day, who is the purported niece of Nancy Guthrie and daughter of Nancy's sister, Penny, was arrested in the February 13 SWAT raid at a home near Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona. Some posts also claim that Kayla Day is married to Luke Delay, a name earlier linked to the February 13 raid and later debunked.
Ht.com can confirm that the individuals being linked to the case as Nancy Guthrie's purported niece, have no connection with the case. No one was arrested in the February 13 raid at Nancy Guthrie's neighbor's home. As of now Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI have not made any arrests in the case.
Does Nancy Guthrie Have A Sister?
Nancy Guthrie's family details do not indicate that she had a sister. Public records do not indicate that the individual named Penny Guthrie is the sister of Nancy Guthrie. Some claimed with a viral news cutting that Kayla Day is the daughter of Savannah Guthrie's late aunt, Ann Prichard-Hanson. The authenticity of the cutout remains unverified.
Sheriff's Office Clears Family
The Guthrie family has constantly been linked as possible suspects in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. It started with News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claiming that Tommaso Cioni, the husband of Nancy Guthrie's eldest daughter Annie, could be a “prime suspect.”
On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Office called those links "cruel," adding that the Guthrie family are "victims" in the case and have been fully cooperative in the probe.
“To be clear…the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case," PCSD said in a statement. "The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.
"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple…please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.”
