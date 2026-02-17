Nancy Guthrie's niece arrested? Bizarre claims on Feb 13 raid near Tucson home debunked

Bizarre speculations on Nancy Guthrie on social media are growing day by day as law enforcement struggles to make a headway more than two weeks after she disappeared on January 31. The latest to hit the internet is the 84-year-old's purported niece and her alleged role in the kidnapping. Journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie with her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie the r of U.S. (via REUTERS)

Social media posts now claim that an individual named Kayla Noel Day, who is the purported niece of Nancy Guthrie and daughter of Nancy's sister, Penny, was arrested in the February 13 SWAT raid at a home near Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona. Some posts also claim that Kayla Day is married to Luke Delay, a name earlier linked to the February 13 raid and later debunked.

Ht.com can confirm that the individuals being linked to the case as Nancy Guthrie's purported niece, have no connection with the case. No one was arrested in the February 13 raid at Nancy Guthrie's neighbor's home. As of now Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI have not made any arrests in the case.

For instance, here is a post spreading the rumor that was viewed thousands of times on X.