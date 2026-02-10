Does Tommaso Cioni have gambling issues? Debunking viral claim on Annie Guthrie's husband

As the search for Nancy Guthrie rages on, her elder daughter Annie Guthrie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, is getting a lot of media attention. Savannah Guthrie's sister Annie (R) and her husband, Tommaso Cioni. (Facebook/Jolene Marie)

It started with NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claiming that Tommaso Cioni "may be" the "prime suspect" in the case. The interest escalated as police conducted a search at their residence on Saturday and Sunday. Investigators looked into the septic tank at the home and photographed evidence in the rooms, in an hour-long marathon search Sunday.

Though authorities have not named a suspect or person of interest, the speculations rage on amid the search operations at the Cioni residence. And with that, many false claims are also doing rounds on social media.

One such claim concerns Tommaso Cioni's alleged gambling problem. Many posts on social media claim that Cioni had a gambling problem, which could have led him and Annie Guthrie to financial trouble. Some posts also claim that Tommaso Cioni was allegedly in debt, having purportedly lost money in gambling.

However, no confirmed report suggests that Tommaso Cioni had a gambling problem or was in a lot of debt.

Here is a Facebook post that falsely claims Tommaso Cioni had a gambling problem and owed $50 million to a Mexican casino.