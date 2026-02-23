Who is Jonathan Lee Riches? Shocking ‘Pizza delivery’ incident creates chaos amid Nancy Guthrie case

While the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, authorities had recently revealed a new lead based on Ring footage that appeared to show a “potential subject” trying to interfere with the doorbell camera on the morning she was reported missing. A Domino's delivery driver mistakenly attempted to deliver pizza to the home of missing Nancy Guthrie, sparking criticism from authorities. (REUTERS)

Many have speculated about the unidentified person, dressed in a gray top and black pants, seen in the video.

Pizza delivery at crime scene: Authorities urge respect for investigation Meanwhile, a Domino's delivery driver mistakenly tried to deliver a pizza to the front door of Nancy Guthrie's residence on Tuesday morning.

During a live broadcast of NewsNation, which is affiliated with The Hill, the driver was seen carrying multiple pizza boxes up the front steps of the home belonging to the missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie. Reporters were assembled on the street in front of the residence.

In a post on X, local ABC reporter Ford Hatchett wrote: “Never seen something quite like this. Delivery was for an independent journalist out here who is live streaming, @JLRINVESTIGATES. A viewer ordered it for him."

JLR Investigates is the title of the YouTube channel managed by Jonathan Lee Riches, who refers to himself as a “fearless investigator" and boasts over 540,000 subscribers who view his reports from outside Guthrie's residence in Tucson.

“We can’t believe we have to say this, but media on scene: please do not order food delivery to a crime scene address,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “This interferes with an active investigation. Please also respect private property laws.”

Brian Entin, the senior national correspondent for NewsNation, stated that “people are just kind of shocked" that the delivery personnel managed to bypass law enforcement to access the front door.

“I don’t know why the deputies apparently didn’t notice that person because they’re trying to keep people from going on the property,” Entin stated.

