Who is Jonathan Lee Riches? Shocking ‘Pizza delivery’ incident creates chaos amid Nancy Guthrie case
Amidst the search for Nancy Guthrie, self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches faces criticism for spreading misinformation.
While the search for Nancy Guthrie continues, authorities had recently revealed a new lead based on Ring footage that appeared to show a “potential subject” trying to interfere with the doorbell camera on the morning she was reported missing.
Many have speculated about the unidentified person, dressed in a gray top and black pants, seen in the video.
Pizza delivery at crime scene: Authorities urge respect for investigation
Meanwhile, a Domino's delivery driver mistakenly tried to deliver a pizza to the front door of Nancy Guthrie's residence on Tuesday morning.
During a live broadcast of NewsNation, which is affiliated with The Hill, the driver was seen carrying multiple pizza boxes up the front steps of the home belonging to the missing mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie. Reporters were assembled on the street in front of the residence.
In a post on X, local ABC reporter Ford Hatchett wrote: “Never seen something quite like this. Delivery was for an independent journalist out here who is live streaming, @JLRINVESTIGATES. A viewer ordered it for him."
JLR Investigates is the title of the YouTube channel managed by Jonathan Lee Riches, who refers to himself as a “fearless investigator" and boasts over 540,000 subscribers who view his reports from outside Guthrie's residence in Tucson.
“We can’t believe we have to say this, but media on scene: please do not order food delivery to a crime scene address,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “This interferes with an active investigation. Please also respect private property laws.”
Brian Entin, the senior national correspondent for NewsNation, stated that “people are just kind of shocked" that the delivery personnel managed to bypass law enforcement to access the front door.
“I don’t know why the deputies apparently didn’t notice that person because they’re trying to keep people from going on the property,” Entin stated.
Jonathan Lee Riches probes Nancy Guthrie case
Self-proclaimed investigators like Riches have launched an independent probe, sharing their videos with a large audience.
He streams with titles such as, “BREAKING – MANHUNT!!! NANCY GUTHRIE KIDNAPPING – LIVE”. However, upon clicking, viewers primarily see Riches merely seated in his vehicle. On the 19th day of the investigation, he was seen documenting a police shift change at the crime scene., according to The Guardian. “Bathroom break,” he told his viewers.
Riches attempts to provide more than just mundane footage of the house's exterior. He has "investigated" leads, including an unrelated car tow and a hospital airlift, as if these clues might lead somewhere. While followers may admire Riches' persistence, the misleading tips contribute to the spread of misinformation. State representative Alma Hernandez blasted “wannabe reporters” who “have now caused more harm than good to this entire situation and put this serious case in jeopardy.”
Who is Jonathan Lee Riches?
Prior to his transition into true crime, Riches served time in prison for wire fraud. In 2012, he garnered media attention for traveling to Connecticut following the Sandy Hook incident, where he impersonated the uncle of the elementary school shooter. He is recognized for his extensive history of filing ludicrous lawsuits – the San Francisco Chronicle estimated that by 2024, he had filed over 4,000 – including one against the Kardashian family for allegedly engaging in al-Qaida training.
Additionally, he once filed a fraudulent lawsuit against representative Gabrielle Giffords, pretending to be the individual who shot her and killed six others in 2011. Furthermore, he attempted to sue the Guinness Book of World Records for labeling him as the world's most litigious person. However, Guinness representatives stated that they did not maintain such a record category. Ultimately, the lawsuit was dismissed.
Riches later informed the Arizona Republic that the fictitious lawsuit against Giffords was a prank he initiated to amuse himself while incarcerated and acknowledged that it was in poor taste. As a consequence, he was sentenced to five years of probation for making false statements, as per The Guardian.
Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31, before Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stating that she was forcibly removed from her residence, which has left her family in urgent need of information.
