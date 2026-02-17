Gina Carano vs Ronda Rousey net worth: Who is richer? All we know ahead of Netflix MMA superfight

The matchup between Rousey and Carano is anticipated to take place as a five-round featherweight contest — 145 pounds — at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The historic card will be promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are collaborating with Jake Paul to create one of the most significant fights of the summer. In a remarkable announcement made on Tuesday, the two trailblazers of women's MMA have consented to compete in a superfight scheduled for May 16, which will be featured as the inaugural MMA event broadcast live on Netflix.

Who is Ronda Rousey? Rousey, 39, stands as one of the most significant draws and influential figures in the history of MMA. An Olympic medalist in judo, she leveraged her talents into a remarkable career as a prizefighter, playing a crucial role in UFC CEO Dana White's decision to allow women to compete in the UFC. After winning the Strikeforce women's bantamweight title in 2012, Rousey (12-2) brought her championship into the UFC, where she successfully defended it six times consecutively from 2013 to 2015, thereby becoming one of the most recognized athletes globally.

Rousey's highly publicized reign concluded with consecutive knockout defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, leading to her retirement from MMA and her subsequent transition to professional wrestling with the WWE.

In 2018, Rousey made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” Rousey stated in a statement. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more.”