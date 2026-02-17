Gina Carano vs Ronda Rousey net worth: Who is richer? All we know ahead of Netflix MMA superfight
Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey are set to face off in a historic superfight on May 16, marking the first MMA event broadcast live on Netflix.
Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are collaborating with Jake Paul to create one of the most significant fights of the summer. In a remarkable announcement made on Tuesday, the two trailblazers of women's MMA have consented to compete in a superfight scheduled for May 16, which will be featured as the inaugural MMA event broadcast live on Netflix.
The matchup between Rousey and Carano is anticipated to take place as a five-round featherweight contest — 145 pounds — at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The historic card will be promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.
Also Read: What is Angle's Trumpet? Epstein's emails expose interest in ‘Zombie plants’ linked to control free will
Who is Ronda Rousey?
Rousey, 39, stands as one of the most significant draws and influential figures in the history of MMA. An Olympic medalist in judo, she leveraged her talents into a remarkable career as a prizefighter, playing a crucial role in UFC CEO Dana White's decision to allow women to compete in the UFC. After winning the Strikeforce women's bantamweight title in 2012, Rousey (12-2) brought her championship into the UFC, where she successfully defended it six times consecutively from 2013 to 2015, thereby becoming one of the most recognized athletes globally.
Rousey's highly publicized reign concluded with consecutive knockout defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, leading to her retirement from MMA and her subsequent transition to professional wrestling with the WWE.
In 2018, Rousey made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and Gina Carano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!” Rousey stated in a statement. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion MVP as well as the biggest and baddest streamer on the planet Netflix. This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more.”
Who is Gina Carano?
Gina Carano, 43, was regarded as the most prominent figure in women's MMA history before Rousey's emergence. In 2007, she and Julie Kedzie faced off in the inaugural women's fight broadcast on Showtime. Two years later, Carano (7-1) made history once more when she and Cris Cyborg became the first women to headline a significant MMA event, with Carano losing by first-round TKO in their lightweight championship match.
After her sole career defeat, Carano retired from MMA and shifted her focus to acting, landing roles in various film franchises including "Fast & Furious," Marvel, and "Star Wars," among others.
Gina Carano vs Ronda Rousey: Who is richer?
While Ronda Rousey's net worth is estimated to be around $14 million, Gina Carano has a net worth of $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More